The key players operating in the market are Garden of Life, Renew Life, Culturelle, Integrative Therapeutics, MegaFood, NOW Foods, Thorne Research, Pure Encapsulations, GT’s Living Foods and Himalaya Wellness Company among others. These players invest in research and development and specialize in supplements, functional foods, healthcare services, and wellness centers.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Holistic and Integrative Gut Health Wellness Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.



Holistic and integrative gut health wellness market is driven by factors such as rising consumer awareness, ongoing research in gut health, and the development of innovative products and services.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Holistic and Integrative Gut Health Wellness Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the product type, the functional foods segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.

As per the end-user, the consumer segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.

The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The key players operating in the market are Garden of Life, Renew Life, Culturelle, Integrative Therapeutics, MegaFood, NOW Foods, Thorne Research, Pure Encapsulations, GT’s Living Foods and Himalaya Wellness Company, among others.





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/holistic-and-integrative-gut-health-wellness-market-4057





By Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Probiotic Supplements

Prebiotic Supplements

Digestive Enzymes Supplements

Functional Foods

Other





By End-User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Consumers

Healthcare Providers

Wellness Centers

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com