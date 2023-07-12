Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,024 in the last 365 days.

Global Holistic and Integrative Gut Health Wellness Market

The key players operating in the market are Garden of Life, Renew Life, Culturelle, Integrative Therapeutics, MegaFood, NOW Foods, Thorne Research, Pure Encapsulations, GT’s Living Foods and Himalaya Wellness Company among others. These players invest in research and development and specialize in supplements, functional foods, healthcare services, and wellness centers.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Holistic and Integrative Gut Health Wellness Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Holistic and integrative gut health wellness market is driven by factors such as rising consumer awareness, ongoing research in gut health, and the development of innovative products and services.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Holistic and Integrative Gut Health Wellness Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the product type, the functional foods segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.
  • As per the end-user, the consumer segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.
  • The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • The key players operating in the market are Garden of Life, Renew Life, Culturelle, Integrative Therapeutics, MegaFood, NOW Foods, Thorne Research, Pure Encapsulations, GT’s Living Foods and Himalaya Wellness Company, among others.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/holistic-and-integrative-gut-health-wellness-market-4057


By Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Probiotic Supplements
  • Prebiotic Supplements
  • Digestive Enzymes Supplements
  • Functional Foods
  • Other

By End-User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Consumers
  • Healthcare Providers
  • Wellness Centers
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Holistic and Integrative Gut Health Wellness Market

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more