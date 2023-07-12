Westhaven Provides an Update on Its Skoonka North Program: Assays 1,720 ppb Gold in Silt Sample

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned 6,167 hectare Skoonka North gold property. The Skoonka North gold property is situated northwest of the community of Spences Bridge in south-central British Columbia, within the Kamloops Mining Division. The claims have seen limited exploration work and have yet to be drill tested.



Highlights:

1,720 parts per billion (ppb) gold (Au) silt sample: the highest ever assayed by Westhaven on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

992 ppb Au silt sample

783 ppb Au silt sample

403 ppb Au silt sample

In April 2023, Westhaven completed a sampling program, collecting 210 soils, 136 stream silts and 103 rocks. Soil and silt sampling targeted previously unsampled areas and specific areas of interest identified from past programs. Rock samples were collected during the geochemical work but do not represent a focused prospecting program, though veining and alteration were encountered. Stream silt sampling was the primary focus of this program as we collected and analyzed 5 size fractions at each sample site. The highest gold values received to date include 1,720 ppb Au and 992 ppb Au coarse size fraction analysis.

Fall 2023 Exploration Program

The prior property operator delineated a gold showing at the Ridge zone. The main anomaly that has received the most work, including trenching, has returned rock and soil assays of up to 2.0 grams per tonne (g/t) Au and 701 ppb Au, respectively. The anomaly has been traced northeast for 260 metres (m). Trenching has exposed a 55 m-long, east-trending zone of carbonate-zeolite veining assaying up to 1.44 g/t Au. Due to conditions in April 2023, Westhaven was unable to sample/prospect this showing. As a result, the gold values generated from the most recent work are not likely sourced from the Ridge zone, meaning there are potentially multiple gold mineralized zones across this property. Westhaven will further evaluate this area as part of the upcoming fall exploration program.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Gareth Thomas”



Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold. Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com.

Map of the Spences Bridge Gold Belt





Skoonka North (Silt and Soil Assays)





Maps accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05cd58eb-dd58-4973-ad96-56eaf5982654

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a65a5b2b-666e-4bbb-af51-cd98cbf878dd