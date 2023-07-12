Sally Bermanzohn Unveils 'Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story,' a Riveting Tale of Indigenous Resilience and Struggle
Dive into the rich tapestry of native Indian culture and the fight for ancestral land in this captivating novel by Sally Avery BermanzohnYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many nations have fought for freedom. Most especially the indigenous people, who have lived longer on the acquired land of the foreigners. But because of the power and greediness of those in position, indigenous people tend to lose their ancestral lands and riches. Indeed, greed is a powerful enemy.
“Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story” by Sally Avery Bermanzohn is about the story of native Indians who secretly fought for their right to live in their ancestral homeland. They did what they needed to do: try to blend in with the Americans and learn the English language. This book also covers the hardships and trials endured by the family while living in Freedom Hills and defending their land.
Sally Avery Bermanzohn had an interesting life in her younger years. Being a part of civil rights movements and women’s equality, she has been exposed to the "glory days" of the century. With the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, she has been involved in one demonstration where people were killed and injured, including her husband. Such a tough life had made Sally stronger as a person. These experiences inspired her to write a book about freedom and choosing what is right. Now a grandmother, Sally lives with her husband in the Hudson Valley.
It's definitely a great book to read to learn more about Indian culture and heritage. Readers should not miss the opportunity to grab a copy of “Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story”, available on Amazon. To know more about Bermanzohn other work visit her website at sallyaverybermanzohn.com.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
