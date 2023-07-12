Anika Showcases Highly Differentiated Joint Preservation and Restoration Portfolio at the 2023 AOSSM Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Anika’s new X-Twist™ Fixation System, combined with its ACE Award-Winning Tactoset® for hardware augmentation and autologous bone morrow aspirate, provide time-saving regenerative solutions for Sports Medicine surgeons



Clinical outcomes of rotator cuff repair utilizing Tactoset for suture anchor augmentation will be featured during a Keystone Product Theater presentation

BEDFORD, Mass., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced it will highlight core products from its joint preservation and restoration portfolio at the 2023 American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Annual Meeting on July 13-16th in Washington, D.C. As Anika continues to establish itself as a global market leader in joint preservation, the company will feature its Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute for hardware augmentation, the X-Twist Fixation System, and the OVOMotion® with Inlay Glenoid Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (TSA) System at booth #311 during the conference.

“We are excited to once again be joining the sports medicine community at the 2023 AOSSM Annual Meeting. Anika’s focused and differentiated product portfolio in sports medicine with regenerative solutions continues to expand to best address the ever-evolving needs of surgeons and their patients. We look forward to sharing these latest highlights,” said Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., Anika’s President and CEO. “At this year’s event, we will put the spotlight on our shoulder portfolio including the X-Twist Fixation System, Tactoset for augmentation of anchors in poor quality bone, and the long-established and data-backed OVOMotion with Inlay Glenoid TSA System. We’re continuing to build upon this existing momentum to bring meaningful advancements to the sports medicine market.”

During the 2022 AOSSM Annual Meeting, Anika and its Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute for hardware augmentation took home AOSSM’s prestigious Accelerating the Cutting Edge (ACE) Award. At each year’s conference, the ACE Award recognizes the most cutting-edge, new innovations among those exhibited. Last year’s award celebrated the innovative nature of Tactoset, an injectable, settable, calcium phosphate-based bone graft substitute that incorporates Anika’s core hyaluronic acid (HA) technology, and its value in hardware augmentation for poor quality bone.

“Bone quality is a critical factor when placing load bearing anchors in bone, and the area that the hardware is in or near is often weaker with inferior quality bone or insufficiency fractures. Fundamentally, shoulders, knees and other joints that require surgery are often associated with either osteoporotic bone and/or lower quality bone which significantly increases the potential for pain, hardware failure such as suture anchor pullout, and inferior patient outcomes,” said Misty Suri, MD from Ochsner Health in New Orleans, in 2022 after Tactoset was selected for the ACE Award. Dr. Misty Suri is scheduled to present his postoperative data on Tactoset during the 2023 AOSSM Annual Meeting.

Anika recently received a 510(k) clearance for Tactoset with the ability to combine with autologous bone marrow aspirate (BMA). BMA is a rich source of various cellular and molecular components which have demonstrated positive effects on tissue regeneration in musculoskeletal injuries. This indication increases Tactoset’s clinical and commercial reach by combining BMA with Tactoset for the treatment of bone defects such as osteoporotic bone, cysts, and insufficiency fractures. Additionally, Anika signed a U.S. distribution agreement earlier this year to distribute the Marrow Cellution™ Bone Marrow Aspiration Needle. This system utilizes a patented technology that combines aspiration and cannula motion to maximize cell recovery, while eliminating the need to remove materials from the sterile field for centrifuge processing. This drives time-saving efficiencies and mitigates risk to the patient compared to competitive systems.

Additionally featured, the X-Twist Fixation System, now in full market release, is an open architecture platform of suture anchors designed to be mechanically strong1, easy to use, and support healing. This cornerstone system affords surgeons a variety of knotless and knotted soft tissue fixation options in a single anchor platform. The feature-rich design includes venting intended to support cellular infiltration through the anchor to promote bony ingrowth; a double helix thread that allows fast and easy deployment; the ability to support the surgeon’s preferred combination of multiple sliding suture or tape configurations; and the unique X-Spline™ drive technology which provides more torque transfer for easy and fast anchor insertion.

Throughout the 2023 AOSSM Annual Meeting, there will be ample opportunities to learn more about Anika’s featured products at the Anika booth #311 through Ask the Expert sessions.

A Keystone Product Theater presentation featuring Misty Suri, MD, entitled “Rotator Cuff Repair Postoperative Outcomes When Augmenting with Tactoset” will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 10:15 AM – 10:45 AM located at the back of the exhibit hall in the Product Theater Booth. Following the Product Theater, Dr. Suri will be present at the Anika booth #311 until 1:00 PM for questions and further information related to his post-op data and Tactoset for hardware augmentation. Later that evening, Anika is also hosting an educational dinner symposium at 6:00PM where Dr. Suri will present postoperative Tactoset for hardware augmentation data. There are limited spots available, and it is recommended that you RSVP early here: https://bit.ly/AnikaAOSSM

1. Preclinical data on file. Results may not correlate to clinical performance.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management, Regenerative Solutions, Sports Medicine and Arthrosurface Joint Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, OVOMOTION, TACTOSET, X-SPLINE, X-TWIST, and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries. MARROW CELLUTION is a trademark of EndoCellutions, LLC.

