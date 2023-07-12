CIP Real Estate Begins Construction on Industrial Building at Charlotte’s Beltway

Third building in 280,000-square-foot Whitehall Tech Center is set to open next year

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIP Real Estate commenced construction in June on Whitehall Tech III in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is CIP’S third building in Whitehall Tech Center, a 280,000-square-foot multi-tenant industrial park situated in the Whitehall master-planned development.

Strategically located at the intersection of the 485 and 77 freeways adjacent to the Ayrsley community, Whitehall Tech Center caters to mid-size corporate tenants that need convenient 15-minute access to Uptown, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and the cities of Rock Hill and Fort Mill. Whitehall Tech III will be approximately 75,000 square feet. It is scheduled to be completed for tenant occupancy by the first quarter of 2024, with unit sizes ranging from 8,500 to 10,000 square feet. CIP’S two existing buildings in the park are 100% leased to 14 tenants.

“Whitehall Tech III will be a unique, brand-new, mid-bay industrial building located immediately adjacent to the I-485 outer belt. The building will feature high-end office finishes, superior warehouse features including drive-in and dock-high loading, and abundant power for both distribution and light manufacturing users,” said Bill Wood, the lead broker from Trinity Partners, who is marketing the building. “Whitehall Tech III represents a rare opportunity for smaller users seeking Class A+, first generation space in the Charlotte market.”

Construction financing was provided by Hartford Fire Insurance Company and the building is being constructed by Myers & Chapman from designs prepared by WGM Design, LLP.

About CIP Real Estate LLC

CIP Real Estate LLC is a full-service real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, repositioning, re-branding, and management of industrial assets throughout West Coast, Southeast and Texas markets. Founded in 1995 and based in Irvine, CA, the company owns and manages over 9.5 million square feet of quality properties, with offices in Ontario (CA), Riverside (CA), Hayward (CA), Las Vegas, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas. www.ciprealestate.com





