New to The Street to Feature 22nd Century Group, Inc. Across its Linear Television Platforms

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street business TV show announces that it begins filming 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) ($XXII) as a featured corporation, with interviews airing on three major cable networks.



FMW Media will produce and broadcast the show across New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax and FOX Business Network, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV . Broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com . New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.

The TV show's host Jane King will interview key management leaders at 22nd Century Group. The televised series will discuss the operational fundamentals of the Company. Appearing monthly, each produced televised segment allows the 22nd Century Group team to explain the Company's agricultural biotechnology business, seeks to improve health and wellness through plant-based technologies, particularly its reduced nicotine tobacco and advanced cannabinoid ingredients and manufacturing businesses.

James Mish, Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group, stated, "We look forward to working with the professionals at New to The Street to share XXII’s business operations and products with viewers. The televised cable network appearances and online media streaming can support the Company's mission as a leading agricultural biotechnology company. The Company looks forward to explaining our unique patents and IP applications that create useful plant-based products and consumer brands."

XXII's VLN® cigarettes are the first and only 95% reduced nicotine tobacco product with an FDA Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization. VLN® cigarettes aim to curb smoking frequency and duration and greatly reduce nicotine consumption.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer of New to The Street, stated, "I am excited to have 22nd Century Group and their team on the show. Everyone is looking for healthier alternatives, and manufacturers are looking for quality raw material inputs. With Management explaining their agricultural solutions and products, these interviews can provide unique new ideas to New to The Street's televised audiences."

The first filmed interview with 22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) is set to air Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, and Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10:30 PT on FOX Business Network.

All future interviews are to air on Newsmax (syndicated), FOX Business Network (syndicated), and Bloomberg TV (sponsored), with exact dates and times of the broadcastings to be announced.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) ($XXII):

22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) ($XXII) is a next-generation plant biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improving plants to enhance human health. Using its breakthrough, patent-protected IP to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, XXII developed the first market-ready, reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes containing 95% less nicotine. The Company received the first and only FDA MRTP authorization for a combustible cigarette in December 2021. The sole function of cigarettes is to make reducing the number of cigarettes smoked easier. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, the 22nd Century Group employs a unique and innovative platform of modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding, to deliver healthier solutions for pressing issues. XXII creates new, proprietary plants with select alkaloid, terpenoid, and flavonoid profiles, improved yields, and valuable agronomic traits for the life science and consumer products industries - https://xxiicentury.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock prices. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

Matt Kreps

Investor Relations

22nd Century Group

mkreps@xxiicentury.com

https://xxiicentury.com/

214-597-8200

