Legal Technology Veteran Bob Saltzstein Joins Veristar

Trusted discovery provider moving forward with new leadership team and recent staff additions to support continued growth after completion of a restructure

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veristar, a premier provider of comprehensive e-discovery services and specialized legal staffing for law firms and corporate legal departments, announces the recent promotion of Ben Gardner and Rick Kaminski to its executive leadership team, along with the addition of e-discovery industry veteran Bob Saltzstein. Saltzstein joins the company in the newly created role of director of client engagement, in which he oversees client account management and business development activities.



Ben Gardner now serves as Veristar’s chief financial officer. Before joining Veristar, Gardner worked as a senior associate for PricewaterhouseCoopers, advising clients on acquisitions and divestitures with a focus on large-scale global transactions providing pre-deal valuations for buy- and sell-side clients. He earned his MBA at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, before which he worked as a strategic financial consultant.

Rick Kaminski is now Veristar’s chief operating officer, having previously served as its senior director of e-discovery operations. His extensive experience includes management positions with several of the industry’s leading e-discovery providers and top-tier law firms, and his credentials include Relativity Expert, RCTP, Reveal Genius and CEDS. Kaminski oversees all operations and service delivery, leading Veristar’s Relativity-certified team with a focus on customer service and efficiency.

Bob Saltzstein brings nearly 20 years of experience in the legal technology industry, specializing in the fields of discovery software and services. After a successful tenure as a civil litigator, he found his experience provided invaluable insights into the complexities and challenges faced by legal professionals, particularly in handling voluminous documents and navigating the intricate landscape of litigation. Using this expertise, Saltzstein now helps law firms and corporations optimize their operations, enhance efficiency, minimize costs and manage risks in document-intensive cases involving e-discovery and managed document review. He is CEDS certified and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University and his Juris Doctor with honors from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

“As discovery and the greater legal technology industry continue to advance in profound and exciting ways, it’s critical that we have the right talent and expertise to lead our company as we move forward,” shares Veristar CEO Rick Avers. “The promotions of Ben and Rick are well-earned, as they continue to demonstrate their invaluable leadership. We’re thrilled to have Bob join our growing team, bringing his client-focused, strategic approach to innovation and service delivery. With these personnel moves we’re confident Veristar is ready for our next chapter, prepared for the impacts of AI and better positioned to support our clients through their changing discovery needs.”

In recent years, Veristar has supplemented its organic growth with several significant acquisitions. The company recently completed a financial restructuring under a federal law known as Subchapter V to efficiently address acquisition-related obligations and litigation, better positioning Veristar for additional growth today and into the future.

About Veristar

Veristar provides comprehensive e-discovery services including data collection, processing and hosting and managed review for law firms and corporate legal departments. Technology is thoroughly vetted to deliver the right solutions, tailored to client needs and delivered with exceptional levels of service. Veristar also offers specialized legal staffing for clients that need experienced attorneys on demand. For more information visit Veristar.tech.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veristar

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b62554b-14d3-4e1c-be52-48826923bfec