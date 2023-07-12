Cardiac Mapping Market Poised to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 5.7%

USA Cardiac Mapping Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The cardiac mapping market, an industry focused on advanced cardiovascular diagnostic and treatment technologies, experienced significant growth in recent years. In 2021, the market size reached a valuation of $2.6 billion, and it is projected to expand even further, reaching $4.6 billion by 2031. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the period from 2022 to 2031. Such growth underscores the increasing demand for cardiac mapping technologies and highlights the advancements made in this field.

Cardiac mapping is indeed a critical procedure used by physicians to measure and analyze the electrical activity of the heart. It plays a significant role in diagnosing and predicting cardiovascular diseases. By capturing the electrical signals transmitted by a specialized catheter, cardiac mapping devices enable electro-physiologists to identify the location of heart chambers experiencing arrhythmias or irregular heart rhythms accurately.

The cardiac mapping market is expected to witness growth due to various factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the rise in the geriatric population. Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of mortality worldwide, and the incidence of conditions like atrial fibrillation is on the rise. The projected estimate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicating that 12.1 million people in the U.S. are expected to have atrial fibrillation by 2030 further emphasizes the need for advanced diagnostic and treatment methods like cardiac mapping.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Johnson and Johnson (Biosense Webster)

3. EPMap Systems

4. BioSig Technologies

5. Medtronic Plc.

6. APN Healthcare

7. Acutus Medical

8. Lepu Medical Technology

9. Kardium

10. Koninklijke Philips

11. Boston Bioscientific

12. MicroPort Scientific

13. BIOTRONIK

14. Koninklijke Philips N.V

15. Biosig Technologies

