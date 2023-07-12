Phototherapy Equipment Market Size is Expanding USD 561.12 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.0% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Phototherapy Equipment Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global phototherapy Equipment Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as type, application, end user, and competitive landscape.

The Global Phototherapy Equipment Market was estimated to be US$ 378.05 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 561.12 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Phototherapy is a process in which light is used to treat vitiligo, psoriasis, and other skin diseases. Phototherapy equipment emits ultraviolet light of specific wavelengths that induce changes in the skin cells. The phototherapy equipment market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing applications by dermatologists. Phototherapy equipment is more energy-efficient, lasts longer than conventional devices, and is relatively cheaper.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the global phototherapy equipment market is the rising prevalence of skin diseases globally. Skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne-related issues are reaching high levels. Ultraviolet rays and global warming, caused by ever-increasing pollution, are responsible for the prevalence of many skin disorders.

Phototherapy treatment is also very useful for treating new-born babies suffering from jaundice. Through phototherapy treatment, neonates are exposed to fluorescent light, which helps them recover from jaundice. The cases of jaundice among new-born babies are widespread. However, if it persists for a longer time, phototherapy treatment is used to save the new-born.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The phototherapy equipment market is segmented into three types: Conventional phototherapy equipment, LED phototherapy equipment, and Fiberoptic phototherapy equipment. Within the Conventional equipment category, there are two sub-segments: conventional phototherapy equipment with fluorescent lamp and conventional phototherapy equipment with compact fluorescent lamp. Furthermore, conventional phototherapy equipment with fluorescent lamp is divided into full body phototherapy equipment and partial body phototherapy equipment.

The LED phototherapy equipment segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period. This growth is attributed to the fact that LED-based phototherapy equipment uses a light source that can precisely focus the required wavelength of light on the affected area. Additionally, the rising incidences of neonatal jaundice and the growing adoption of LED-based phototherapy equipment for targeted disease management are driving the market's growth.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into skin disease treatment and neonatal jaundice management. The skin disease segment is further divided into psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, and other skin diseases. Skin disease treatment is the largest segment in this category, owing to the increasing prevalence of various skin diseases.

Regarding end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home users. Hospitals & clinics currently dominate the end user segment. However, the home users segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period. This can be attributed to the conventional usage of phototherapy equipment for homecare settings and the rising awareness of phototherapy equipment among the general population.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Based on geography, the Global phototherapy equipment market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America dominates the global phototherapy equipment market. The rising number of various skin conditions such as vitiligo, psoriasis, eczema, and acne are expected to help the region dominate the phototherapy equipment market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecasted period. The growth is attributed to the increasing number of births of pre-term babies and the rising number of people suffering from various skin disorders. Additionally, a large number of people in Asia Pacific are prone to acne that is further fueling the growth of the phototherapy equipment market.

The phototherapy equipment market comprises of many large and small manufacturers. The competition among various companies is expected to intensify in the forecasted period, owing to the growth of the market.

Some key players in the global phototherapy equipment market are GE Healthcare, Natus Medical Incorporated, Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt.Ltd., Atom Medical Corporation, National Biological Corp, Solarc Systems Inc., and Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co among others.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Conventional Phototherapy Equipment

> Conventional Phototherapy Equipment with Fluorescent Lamp

- Full-body Phototherapy Equipment

- Partial-body Phototherapy Equipment

> Conventional Phototherapy Equipment with Compact Fluorescent Lamp

• LED Phototherapy Equipment

• Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Skin Disease Treatment

> Psoriasis

>Vitiligo

>Eczema

> Other Skin Diseases

• Neonatal Jaundice Management

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Home Users

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

