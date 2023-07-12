Robotics Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Demand Hits a CAGR of 27.7% 2030 | Size, Share, Growth

Owing to benefits associated with robotics, growth in automation, and dependency on technology upsurge robotics market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global robotics market size was valued at $12.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $149.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 27.7% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Europe dominated the global robotics market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 44.4% share of the global market. The scope of the market limits to the study of the robots that re used in automotive, healthcare, retail, electronics and similar other industries for disinfection, shelf scanning, RFID scanning, delivery, security & inspection and advertising.

The robotics market is mainly driven by increase in adoption of automation for commercial purposes. For instance, there has been increase in demand for disinfection robots post outbreak of COVID-19. Similarly, owing to its high efficiency and low operating cost, security & inspection and delivery robots are in demand in the commercial market. These factors propel the robotics market around the world.

The global robotics market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into disinfection, shelf scanning, RFID scanning, delivery, security & inspection, and advertising. The security & inspection segment generated highest revenue in 2020. On the basis of application, it is divided into automotive, retail, healthcare, electronics, and others.

Region wise, the global robotics market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Europe was the highest contributor to the market, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period. In addition, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

• Depending on application, the security & inspection segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

• By and user, the retail segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• Region wise, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global robotics market throughout the study period.

