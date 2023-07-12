Biochemical Cotton Market is Booming Worldwide with BASF, Bayer CropScience, BioWorks
A new research study on Global Biochemical Cotton Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing an overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Biochemical Cotton products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of the Biochemical Cotton market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player's ecosystems. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are BASF SE (Germany), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (United States), Monsanto Company (United States), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BioWorks Inc. (United States), Isagro S.p.A. (Italy), Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (United States), Valent Biosciences LLC (United States), Verdesian Life Sciences LLC (United States), FMC Corporation (United States), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Arysta LifeScience (United States), Chemtura Corporation (United States).
The Global Biochemical Cotton Market was valued at USD 43.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 52.6 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
Cotton in controlled biological agricultural systems is cultivated according to previously defined standards. This system forbids the use of toxic and persistent non-biodegradable chemical-synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. This way the soil and the groundwater are not further contaminated. Bio Cotton is cotton that has been grown organically. It is more sustainable because it avoids a lot of environmental problems that conventional cotton may cause. One example: our soils can't store enough water and nutrients anymore.
Market Trends:
• Biochemical cotton aligns with the growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices.
• By developing cotton varieties that require fewer chemical inputs, such as pesticides and fertilizers, biochemical cotton can reduce the environmental impact of cotton production.
• Genetically modified cotton plants can exhibit improved growth characteristics, including enhanced resistance to pests and diseases.
• This increased productivity can lead to higher crop yields, benefiting farmers and the textile industry.
Market Drivers:
• The demand for cotton is increasing due to population growth, expanding textile industries, and rising consumer preferences for cotton-based products.
• Biochemical cotton can help meet this growing demand by enhancing productivity and improving fiber quality.
• Climate change and the need for sustainable agriculture have created a drive to develop crops that can thrive under changing environmental conditions.
• Biochemical cotton can contribute to climate resilience by incorporating traits such as drought tolerance and heat resistance.
Market Opportunities:
• Biochemical cotton offers the opportunity to develop cotton varieties that are more resistant to common pests and diseases.
• This can reduce the need for chemical insecticides and fungicides, leading to cost savings for farmers and reducing the environmental impact of cotton cultivation.
• By genetically engineering cotton plants, it is possible to improve fiber quality attributes such as length, strength, and uniformity.
• Additionally, enhanced yield potential can help meet the increasing demand for cotton in various industries, including textiles and apparel.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Biochemical Cotton Market Breakdown by Application (Textiles (Clothing, Home, Textiles, Others), Medical & Pharmaceuticals (Cotton Swabs, Cotton Balls, Others), Agriculture (Seed Production, Animal Feed, Others), Others) by Type (Genetically Modified Cotton, Hybrid Cotton) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
