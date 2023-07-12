Brushless DC Motors Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast To 2030 | At a CAGR of 8.1%

Owing to increase in HVAC and automotive manufacturing sector drives brushless DC motors market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The brushless dc motors market size was valued at $33.2 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $72.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific has dominated the market in 2020, owing to increase in government investments in the automotive sector and rise in electric vehicle manufacturing in this region. For instance, the Indian budget plan for 2022 includes investment plans up to $14.5 billion for the electric vehicle sector. It will include manufacturing of electric vehicles and its charging stations across the country. As a result, growth in the automotive sector has created demand for brushless DC motors and is expected to drive the market growth.

The global brushless DC motors market volume was 1,32,684 thousand units in 2020, and is projected to reach 3,58,321 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030. Brushless DC motors offer various advantages as compared to brushed DC motors. It offers high torque and rotational speed. It increases efficiency, producing more torque per watt, reduces noise, and improves durability.

Brushless DC motors have longer life span as they do not have brushes and commutator erosion. It can be used in various applications such as HVAC industry, power tools, automotive, and healthcare. Brushless DC motors are widely used in compressors, lathe machines, HVACs, disk drives, electric cars, and machine tools. These high-efficiency motors have gained importance over other motors, owing to their features such as low energy consumption & maintenance, and long lifespan. High initial cost of brushless DC motors poses a challenge to their adoption, thereby, restrains brushless DC motors market growth.

Top Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Oriental Motor Co. Ltd, Faulhaber Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited,, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Arc Systems Inc, Nidec Corporation, Ametek Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Maxon motors AG

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging brushless DC motors market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on rotor type, the inner rotor segment dominated the brushless DC motors market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and the outer rotor

segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end user, the automotive segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• By speed, 2001 RPM to 10,000 RPM has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific has dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• Key players within the brushless DC motors market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the brushless DC motors industry.

