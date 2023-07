South America Synthetic Rubber Market to Hit Sales of US$ 1,898.52 Million by 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ง๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ซ๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is witnessing a rise in revenue from ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ to ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/south-america-synthetic-rubber-market Due to the region's sizable automobile industry and rising demand for tough, high-performance rubber goods across several industries, including construction, packaging, and industrial manufacturing, the South American synthetic rubber market has a lot of promise. In the upcoming years, the demand for synthetic rubber is likely to rise due to the region's growing emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly materials.In recent years, the synthetic rubber market has grown steadily, and this trend is anticipated to continue. In ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’,๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ tons of synthetic rubber were produced overall as of ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, compared to ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ,๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ tons that were consumed. Production and consumption are anticipated to continue growing at a moderate rate, with a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐Ÿ’% over the forecast period.The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials is one of the main reasons for boosting the synthetic rubber market in South America. More businesses are exploring alternatives to conventional rubber materials as environmental awareness of the effects of synthetic materials increases. Since it is made of petrochemicals, which are non-renewable resources but more effectively produced and have a smaller carbon footprint than natural rubber, synthetic rubber offers a more environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative.๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐’๐ฒ๐ง๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐š๐ง ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žSolid synthetic rubber is likely to hold a 69% market share during the projected period. Due to its remarkable physical and chemical characteristics, solid synthetic rubber is highly prized in several industries, including tire manufacture, footwear production, and other industrial uses. These characteristics enable the development of long-lasting, high-performing goods, which increases demand for solid synthetic rubber in various industries and solidifies its market-leading position.๐’๐ฒ๐ง๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ง-๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฌTire to non-tire applications currently account for over 54% of revenue in South America's synthetic rubber market, and this percentage is likely to rise during the projected period. One of the major users of synthetic rubber in the region is the tire sector. Several causes, such as the expanding population, rising disposable income, and rising automobile ownership, are responsible for this demand. The demand for synthetic rubber in the tire business will probably remain strong as long as these trends continue to have an impact on the market, assuring tires' dominance over non-tire applications.South America saw the sale of almost 12 million passenger automobiles in 2021, while the region also saw the manufacture of about 10.2 million vehicles. The aftermarket, which makes up roughly 55% of all tire demand in South America, is likely to see an increase in the need for new tires. Increases in vehicle ownership, disposable money, and the need for better-performing tires are all contributing causes to the rising need for tire replacements.๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ’% ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐’๐ฒ๐ง๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe transportation segment is likely to attain a market revenue share of over 54%. This is because tires, a crucial part of automobiles, have a high demand for synthetic rubber. The South America tire market is likely to expand at a CAGR of about 6%.Due to the increasing demand for cars in the region, the transportation sector is a sizable consumer of synthetic rubber. Infrastructural building programs and increasing industry are some of the causes driving this spike in automotive demand. The need for synthetic rubber in the transportation sector is likely to increase as the region continues to experience economic expansion and development, further strengthening its dominating position in the market.The compact automobile sector in South America has the maximum market share, making up around 35% of the entire passenger car market. Second place is held by the mid-size automobile sector, which accounts for about 28% of the market. Overall, there are a lot of opportunities for producers and suppliers of synthetic rubber goods in South America, particularly those who can meet the expanding demand from the automotive industry and other end-user industries with high-quality, affordable, and sustainable solutions.๐๐ซ๐š๐ณ๐ข๐ฅ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ’๐ŸŽ% ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐’๐ฒ๐ง๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญBrazil is likely to hold a market share of more than 40% in South America. This is partly attributable to the country's robust manufacturing sector and high demand from various end-user industries, such as the automotive, building, transportation, footwear, and industrial sectors. In Brazil, the automotive industry drives most of the demand for synthetic rubber. Brazil is one of the world's major automakers, with a projected production of over 2.5 million automobiles in 2021. This high production volume results in a sizable need for synthetic rubber, which is widely employed in the creation of tires. These businesses are well-established on the domestic market and export their goods abroad.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ” ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ“% ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐’๐ฒ๐ง๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe top six firms account for more than 55% of the market share in South America, suggesting a moderate level of market concentration. ContiTec, a leading competitor in the market, captures a sizable portion of this percentage This shows that there is potential for smaller firms to enter the market, but they may run into difficulties competing with the major players in a moderately crowded industry.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐  ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข ContiTechโ€ข Goodyearโ€ข HM Rubberโ€ข Rubber Brasilโ€ข Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.โ€ข Yokohamaโ€ข Mg Industria E Comercio S.A.โ€ข Industries De Calcados Kissol Ltdaโ€ข Vulcabrasว€azaleia (Vulcabras)โ€ข Dakota Nordeste S.A.โ€ข Other Prominent players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐'๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ง๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ซ๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ, ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ.๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Acrylic Rubber (ACM)โ€ข Butadiene Rubber (BR)โ€ข Butyl Rubber (IIR)โ€ข Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)โ€ข Isoprene Rubber (IR)โ€ข Nitrile Rubber (NBR)โ€ข Silicone Rubber (SiR)โ€ข Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)โ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข Tire and Non-Tireโ€ข Footwearโ€ข Erasersโ€ข Sports Itemsโ€ข Hosesโ€ข Beltsโ€ข Sealsโ€ข Industrial Goodsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆโ€ข Solidโ€ข Liquid๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Transportationโ€ข Building and Constructionโ€ข Medicalโ€ข Textile & Apparelโ€ข Food & Beverageโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Colombiaโ€ข Peruโ€ข Ecuadorโ€ข Uruguayโ€ข Chileโ€ข Rest of South America 