South America Synthetic Rubber Market to Hit Sales of US$ 1,898.52 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is witnessing a rise in revenue from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟑𝟔𝟕.𝟒𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟖𝟗𝟖.𝟓𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟏𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/south-america-synthetic-rubber-market
Due to the region's sizable automobile industry and rising demand for tough, high-performance rubber goods across several industries, including construction, packaging, and industrial manufacturing, the South American synthetic rubber market has a lot of promise. In the upcoming years, the demand for synthetic rubber is likely to rise due to the region's growing emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly materials.
In recent years, the synthetic rubber market has grown steadily, and this trend is anticipated to continue. In 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝟓𝟒𝟒,𝟏𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 tons of synthetic rubber were produced overall as of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, compared to 𝟓𝟑𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 tons that were consumed. Production and consumption are anticipated to continue growing at a moderate rate, with a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝟒% over the forecast period.
The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials is one of the main reasons for boosting the synthetic rubber market in South America. More businesses are exploring alternatives to conventional rubber materials as environmental awareness of the effects of synthetic materials increases. Since it is made of petrochemicals, which are non-renewable resources but more effectively produced and have a smaller carbon footprint than natural rubber, synthetic rubber offers a more environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative.
𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Solid synthetic rubber is likely to hold a 69% market share during the projected period. Due to its remarkable physical and chemical characteristics, solid synthetic rubber is highly prized in several industries, including tire manufacture, footwear production, and other industrial uses. These characteristics enable the development of long-lasting, high-performing goods, which increases demand for solid synthetic rubber in various industries and solidifies its market-leading position.
𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬
Tire to non-tire applications currently account for over 54% of revenue in South America's synthetic rubber market, and this percentage is likely to rise during the projected period. One of the major users of synthetic rubber in the region is the tire sector. Several causes, such as the expanding population, rising disposable income, and rising automobile ownership, are responsible for this demand. The demand for synthetic rubber in the tire business will probably remain strong as long as these trends continue to have an impact on the market, assuring tires' dominance over non-tire applications.
South America saw the sale of almost 12 million passenger automobiles in 2021, while the region also saw the manufacture of about 10.2 million vehicles. The aftermarket, which makes up roughly 55% of all tire demand in South America, is likely to see an increase in the need for new tires. Increases in vehicle ownership, disposable money, and the need for better-performing tires are all contributing causes to the rising need for tire replacements.
𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟒% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The transportation segment is likely to attain a market revenue share of over 54%. This is because tires, a crucial part of automobiles, have a high demand for synthetic rubber. The South America tire market is likely to expand at a CAGR of about 6%.
Due to the increasing demand for cars in the region, the transportation sector is a sizable consumer of synthetic rubber. Infrastructural building programs and increasing industry are some of the causes driving this spike in automotive demand. The need for synthetic rubber in the transportation sector is likely to increase as the region continues to experience economic expansion and development, further strengthening its dominating position in the market.
The compact automobile sector in South America has the maximum market share, making up around 35% of the entire passenger car market. Second place is held by the mid-size automobile sector, which accounts for about 28% of the market. Overall, there are a lot of opportunities for producers and suppliers of synthetic rubber goods in South America, particularly those who can meet the expanding demand from the automotive industry and other end-user industries with high-quality, affordable, and sustainable solutions.
𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟒𝟎% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Brazil is likely to hold a market share of more than 40% in South America. This is partly attributable to the country's robust manufacturing sector and high demand from various end-user industries, such as the automotive, building, transportation, footwear, and industrial sectors. In Brazil, the automotive industry drives most of the demand for synthetic rubber. Brazil is one of the world's major automakers, with a projected production of over 2.5 million automobiles in 2021. This high production volume results in a sizable need for synthetic rubber, which is widely employed in the creation of tires.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/south-america-synthetic-rubber-market
Another significant driver of the Brazil synthetic rubber market is the manufacturing sector. Numerous sizable synthetic rubber producers are based in the nation, helping to supply domestic demand for the material and exporting it to other nations. Large manufacturers like Petrobras, Braskem, and Lanxess are present in the country, which further supports this and is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion. These businesses are well-established on the domestic market and export their goods abroad.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟔 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟓% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The top six firms account for more than 55% of the market share in South America, suggesting a moderate level of market concentration. ContiTec, a leading competitor in the market, captures a sizable portion of this percentage This shows that there is potential for smaller firms to enter the market, but they may run into difficulties competing with the major players in a moderately crowded industry.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• ContiTech
• Goodyear
• HM Rubber
• Rubber Brasil
• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Yokohama
• Mg Industria E Comercio S.A.
• Industries De Calcados Kissol Ltda
• Vulcabrasǀazaleia (Vulcabras)
• Dakota Nordeste S.A.
• Other Prominent players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Acrylic Rubber (ACM)
• Butadiene Rubber (BR)
• Butyl Rubber (IIR)
• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
• Isoprene Rubber (IR)
• Nitrile Rubber (NBR)
• Silicone Rubber (SiR)
• Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Tire and Non-Tire
• Footwear
• Erasers
• Sports Items
• Hoses
• Belts
• Seals
• Industrial Goods
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Solid
• Liquid
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Transportation
• Building and Construction
• Medical
• Textile & Apparel
• Food & Beverage
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Colombia
• Peru
• Ecuador
• Uruguay
• Chile
• Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/south-america-synthetic-rubber-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn