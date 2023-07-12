European Antibiotics Market Poised to Reach $13,529.8 Million by 2027 with a Steady CAGR of 1.9%

USA European Antibiotics Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The European antibiotics market, a crucial component of the pharmaceutical industry, demonstrated robust growth in recent years. In 2019, its value reached an impressive $11,561.2 million, reflecting the importance of antibiotic medications in combating bacterial infections and safeguarding public health.

With the escalating demand for effective antibiotics, the market is anticipated to further expand in the coming years. By 2027, it is projected to reach a substantial market size of $13,529.8 million, exhibiting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

1. Drug Class:

• Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors: This class includes antibiotics such as penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, and monobactam. Beta lactam antibiotics inhibit the formation of bacterial cell walls, while beta lactamase inhibitors prevent bacteria from deactivating the antibiotics.

• Quinolone: Quinolone antibiotics target bacterial DNA synthesis, inhibiting the growth and reproduction of bacteria.

• Macrolide: Macrolide antibiotics interfere with bacterial protein synthesis, impeding their ability to thrive and spread.

• Others: This category encompasses additional antibiotic classes that may have unique mechanisms of action or characteristics.

2. Drug Origin:

• Natural: Natural antibiotics are derived from microorganisms or other natural sources, such as certain bacteria or fungi.

• Semisynthetic: Semisynthetic antibiotics are derived from natural antibiotics but have undergone chemical modifications to enhance their effectiveness or modify their spectrum of activity.

• Synthetic: Synthetic antibiotics are entirely manufactured through chemical processes, offering precise control over their properties and characteristics.

3. Spectrum of Activity:

• Broad-spectrum Antibiotic: Broad-spectrum antibiotics are effective against a wide range of bacteria, including both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.

• Narrow-spectrum Antibiotic: Narrow-spectrum antibiotics target specific types or strains of bacteria, limiting their effectiveness to a narrower range.

4. Route of Administration:

• Oral: Antibiotics administered orally are taken through the mouth, typically in the form of tablets, capsules, or syrups.

• Intravenous: Intravenous antibiotics are directly administered into the bloodstream, allowing for rapid and effective delivery of the medication.

• Others: This category includes alternative routes of administration, such as intramuscular injections, topical applications, or inhalation, depending on the specific antibiotic and the infection being treated.

