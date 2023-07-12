Sysdyne Technologies Announces Key Leadership Appointment Supporting Company’s Record Growth
Henry Lee promoted to lead Customer Success.STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, announces Henry Lee’s promotion to head of customer success. Driven by record software bookings in the first half of 2023, the company is investing in key areas of the business to ensure exceptional experiences and customer support as Sysdyne rapidly scales.
“Being proactive, focused industry partners, and staying one step ahead, are some of the core values that we exude as a team every day,” said Jill Zhang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne Technologies. “Customer success is key to demonstrating these values, as we are all about anticipating challenges, providing solutions, and assuring maximum value is achieved from our purpose-built products. I’m thrilled Henry is stepping in to lead this critical area for Sysdyne and our customers, and I am one-hundred percent confident that he is the right person to take us to the next level.”
Sysdyne’s embrace of cloud-native technologies – going back over 15 years – and the application of those technologies solidifies the company as the innovation leader and end-to-end digital transformation partner in the ready-mix concrete vertical. US based customer support, and an open, flexible, and interoperable technology platform that all their products are built upon, gives the company a unique and distinctively different position in the market as compared to any other vendor in the space. As larger, more complex, and geographically distributed ready-mix producers continue to accelerate their conversions of antiquated, legacy on-premises systems to Sysdyne, the investment to adeptly handle the growth is well underway.
Henry Lee joined Sysdyne in 2019 as International Sales Manager. His customer focused mind-set and impact on the company led to a series of advancements including Director, Global Sales and Business Development, and most recently serving as Director of Solution Engineering and International Sales. His dedication to customers, comprehensive knowledge and experience of ready-mix software solutions made him the ideal choice to head our customer success team. In addition to Lee’s charge to evolve and further expand the client success function as Senior Director, Customer Success, he retains his responsibilities for international sales in the interim.
About Sysdyne
Sysdyne is the only fully interoperable cloud-native software platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne’s innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suite US based support servicing customers around the world.
