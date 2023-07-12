The Rising Costs of Moving House in the UK

The costs associated with moving house in the UK have steadily increased, making it crucial for homeowners and renters to carefully plan for these expenses.

Moving house is an endeavour that has earned a reputation for being both stressful and expensive. In recent years, this reputation has only become more solidified. From the physical process of relocating belongings to the financial implications, the costs associated with moving can add up quickly. According to research conducted by Compare My Move , the average person will spend approximately £9,300 on their house move in 2023, excluding the deposit for their new home.The expenses of a house move encompass various aspects, with a significant portion dedicated to removal services. In fact, nearly 17 percent of the total cost is attributed to removals, and unfortunately, this figure is projected to increase even further. In 2019, the average cost for house removals amounted to £848. Fast forward to the present, and that number has surged to nearly £1,332, reflecting an alarming 60 percent increase in just four years.Surprisingly, the largest increase was observed in one-bedroom house moves, which skyrocketed from £323 to £609 when comparing pre- and post-pandemic periods. This represents an astonishing 88 percent surge since 2019. Conversely, two-bedroom moves experienced the smallest price change, with an increase of only 34.6 percent, rising from £755 to £1,017.Notably, it comes as no surprise that five-bedroom moves ranked as the most expensive in 2022, averaging at £2,900. This figure marked a 56 percent increase from £1,858.41 in the previous year, reaching a substantial £2,897.25. It is important to note that these estimates are averages, and there are several strategies that can help mitigate the cost of removals.For instance, by proactively comparing different removal companies and researching various tips and tricks to streamline the moving process, individuals can potentially save up to 70 percent on their removal costs. Taking the time to gather information and plan ahead can significantly increase the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of relocating belongings.Gabriel Suissa, the owner and managing director of M25 Group , a leading Removals Company in London, emphasises the escalating issue of house removal costs. While the average cost of over £3,500 across the UK may seem steep, he views this as the best-case scenario. Suissa, projects that if the current percentage increase continues, the average cost of removals in the UK mainland will reach approximately £5,000 by 2027. This forecast is based on the substantial 60 percent rise experienced in the past four years alone.There are several reasons why removal prices are witnessing such a dramatic increase in the East of England and the East Midlands. The primary factor is likely the expanding influence of London, as house prices within commuting distance of the city continue to soar. As property values rise in these areas, residents are more inclined to sell their homes, subsequently driving up the demand for removal services.In conclusion, the costs associated with moving house have been on the rise, posing financial challenges for individuals and families. However, with careful planning and research, it is possible to minimise these expenses. By comparing removal companies in advance and implementing efficient moving techniques, it is feasible to reduce removal costs by up to 70 percent. While the future may hold further increases in house removal expenses, staying informed and adopting cost-saving measures can help mitigate the financial burden of moving house.