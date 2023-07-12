ApartmentLove Announces Renewal of Big White Ski Resort Partnership with OwnerDirect.com

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce the renewal of a long-standing partnership with Big White Ski Resort Ltd., (“Big White”) to advertise vacation rentals at Big White on the Company’s short-term vacation rental website www.ownerdirect.com (“OwnerDirect.com”).



The Company recently completed a comprehensive update to the look, feel, and functionality of OwnerDirect.com and is in the final stages integrating with numerous new listing suppliers. In aggregate, the Company anticipates more than 1,000,000 vacation rental listings in 100 countries around the world will be added to OwnerDirect.com with the first 100,000 of such new listings to be available for rent on OwnerDirect.com later this month.

Cailean Cattani – Head of Sales and Marketing for the Company explained that listing supply arrangements help differentiate OwnerDirect.com, a global rental marketing platform, from other regional listing sites. As a tested and proven solution for the millions of people that view and rent vacation properties online every month, those seeking new and unique vacation experiences are attracted to OwnerDirect.com and its easy-to-use and beautiful new interface. Adding, “With more than 20 years of industry experience, OwnerDirect.com is very well positioned to service world class resorts like Big White and the needs of their many and discerning guests. We are grateful for the continued support and confidence we have received from Big White and look forward to many more years of growth together.”

Always seeking new and creative ways to attract guests and improve their on-mountain experiences, Michael J. Ballingall – Senior Vice President for Big White said, “In addition to congratulating ApartmentLove on the successful update and considerable upgrade to their OwnerDirect.com vacation rental website, we are pleased to renew our long-standing relationship with the Company and allocate resources to OwnerDirect.com for advertising and promotion to our visitors from around the world.” Adding, “Big White operates year-round and benefits from partners like ApartmentLove and their OwnerDirect.com platform that can manage on-demand requests in real time. We are very happy to have OwnerDirect.com as a rental partner and on behalf of all our guests from around the world we look forward to continuing our relationship with OwnerDirect.com.”

Featuring a diverse range of accommodations, OwnerDirect.com caters to those planning romantic getaways, family adventures, group gatherings, solo trips, and all other travel experiences. Home to thousands of short-term vacation rentals from coast to coast, find cozy chalets, spacious townhomes, and elegant condominiums in addition to ski-in/ski-out accommodations all thoughtfully designed and often featuring modern amenities including fully equipped kitchens, comfortable living areas, spacious balconies, and private hot tubs allowing guests the space and comforts of home to relax and unwind.

About Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

Big White Ski Resort is British Columbia’s second largest mountain resort village and boasts the most ski-in/ski-out accommodations in Canada. Blessed with sunny weather, dry powder, and a mild average temperature, Big White is best known as a family friendly resort where kids and adults can all have fun. Tucked on the west side of Canada’s Rocky Mountains in the heart of British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, Big White is known worldwide for its sensational climate that provides the much sought after dry, light, champagne powder. With a daily action-packed program filled with family friendly activities, Big White has collected international accolades for being one of the world’s top family friendly destinations.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s complex and dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and/or custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

