Northrop Grumman Celebrates the Anniversary of First Images that Changed Our Understanding of the Universe

The first anniversary image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (Photo Credit: NASA)

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PHOTO RELEASE) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) marks the one year anniversary of the first revolutionary images and scientific data coming from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Webb).

“Today, along with our partners and pioneering team, we celebrate one year of breathtaking discoveries by the James Webb Space Telescope, a feat of engineering that has marked a new era in humanity’s understanding of our universe,” said Tom Wilson, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman, Space Systems. “As the prime contractor on Webb, Northrop Grumman led the design, development, and integration of this groundbreaking observatory and we continue to support its operations and maintenance as we explore the origins of our universe.”

Contact:   Jonathan Beyoghlow
571-294-8841
Jonathan.beyoghlow@ngc.com
     

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33e4bacc-1b1c-499d-bd44-6d1e49e43eb3


