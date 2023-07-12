Global Spatial OMICS Market to Reach $547 Million, by 2030 at 9.4% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Spatial omics is a cutting-edge approach that integrates molecular analysis with precise information about the spatial organization of cells within tissues.

According to Coherent Market Insights, global Spatial Omics Market size was valued at $267 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $547 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030.



Spatial omics is an overarching term for different technologies that allow overlaying of omics data onto tissue images. Spatial omics offer high-throughput solutions to assess the spatial organization and cell types within niches and understand their intercellular communication. In biology the word omics refers to the sum of constituents within the cell. Spatial omics enable a deeper understanding of cellular organizations and interactions within a tissue of interest. Spatial omics combines next generation seq/high level multiplexing with imaging modalities, providing depth and clarity to the insights into spatial distribution of gene expression, cell-state transitions, and cell-cell interactions. Moreover, this technology is providing a powerful tool to understand important mechanisms such as tissue organization or cell regulation.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Spatial Omics Market:

Introduction of novel products is one of the key trends expected to propel the growth of the global spatial omics market. For instance, players in the market are focusing on developing and launching novel products/services in the market. In March 2021, Rebus Biosystems announced the launch of the Rebus Esper spatial omics platform. The super-resolution technique allows routine quantitative analysis of tens of millions of cellular features across hundreds of thousands of cells. The platform will allow researchers to better understand the tissue biology and lead to advancements in cancer, neuroscience, immunology, and infectious disease.

Global Spatial Omics Market – Drivers

Rise in burden of cancer worldwide to augment market growth

Spatial omics is transforming understanding of cancer milieu (environment) by offering the precise spatial coordinates of cellular and molecular profiles at the systemic level. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the leading cause of death worldwide. Furthermore, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2023, more than 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States. While, in 2022, around 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths were expected to occur in the U.S. This turn is expected to increase the use of spatial omics in the region.

Spatial Omics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 267 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 9.4% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 547 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Technology Type: Spatial Proteomics, Spatial Transcriptomics, Spatial Genomics

Spatial Proteomics, Spatial Transcriptomics, Spatial Genomics By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Software

Instruments, Consumables, Software By Workflow: Sample Preparation, Instrumental Analysis, Data Analysis

Sample Preparation, Instrumental Analysis, Data Analysis By Sample Type: FFPE, Fresh Frozen

FFPE, Fresh Frozen By End User: Academics & Translational Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Companies covered: 10x Genomics, Akoya Bioscience Inc., Biognosys AG, BioSpyder Technologies, Bio-Techne, Bruker, Brooks Automation Inc., Danaher Corporation, Diagenode Growth Drivers: With Increasing cancer population there is need of advanced technologies for the drug discovery and development.

With genomic and transcriptomics drug development process can be accelerated. Restraints & Challenges: Limited research expertise are available.

Less skilled workforce.

The Outbreak of COVID-19 to boost market growth

With the increase in burden of COVID-19 and related risks or complications, the demand for safe and effective therapeutics is also increasing with the rapid pace. According to the article published in Nature, a group of researchers used spatial analysis to reveal how infected cells from multiple organs exhibit a range of molecular or genomic changes and found signs of multiple, unsuccessful attempts by lungs to repair themselves in response to respiratory failure, the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, in October 2020, a group of researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital used spatial transcriptomics technology to analyze autopsy specimens obtained from around 24 COVID-19 patients to understand the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Global Spatial Omics Market – Restrain

Lack of skilled professionals to hamper the market growth

One of the key factors expected to hamper the growth of the global spatial omics market is the lack of knowledge about the technology and/or lack of skilled professionals. For instance, spatial omics is relatively new area of research, the global development of spatial transcriptomics research has been concentrated in the U.S and other countries. Moreover, limited research expertise and lack of skilled professionals in this field is expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Spatial Omics Market – Opportunities

Increasing adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics across the world is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the global spatial omics market.

Spatial genomics and transcriptomics technologies are being increasingly used in drug discovery and drug development. In June 2023, Owkin formed a coalition with NanoString Technologies and groups at European and American research institutions to employ spatial omics technologies for advanced cancer research. The program, called Multi Omic Spatial Atlas in Cancer, or MOSAIC, will collect 7,000 tumor samples and then use spatial omics techniques to analyze the samples and discover immuno-oncology disease subtypes to assist in biomarker and drug discovery. The project will help discover new therapeutic treatments for cancer patients.

Global Spatial Omics Market - Key Developments

In February 2023, Curio Bioscience commenced commercial operations with the launch of Curio Seeker, a first high-resolution, whole-transcriptome spatial mapping kit. Curio Seeker enables any lab to generate whole-transcriptome spatial data from tissue samples in an easy-to-use workflow.

In December 2022, OmicsVeu announced the launch of a line of Multiplex Multi-Omics products for spatial biology consisting of a fully automated instrument NanoVIP with optimized protocols, ready-to-use reagents for SuperPlex Phenotyping, Genotyping & Phenotyping kits, miRNA, and mRNA & DNA FISH probes and kits.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global spatial omics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The global spatial omics market is growing rapidly in response to the increasing research and development (R&D) investment in genomics and transcriptomics.

On the basis of Technology Type, Spatial Transcriptomics Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing adoption of spatial transcriptomics technology across the globe.

On the basis of Product Type, Instruments Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand for spatial instruments.

On the basis of Workflow, Sample Preparation Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rise in demand for safe and effective therapeutics.

On the basis of Sample Type, FFPE Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing drug discovery and drug development.

On the basis of End User, Academics & Transitional Research Institutes Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing research and development (R&D) in this field.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of cancer, the outbreak of COVID-19, and introduction of novel products and services in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global spatial omics market include 10x Genomics, Biognosys AG, Akoya Bioscience Inc., BioSpyder Technologies, Brooks Automation Inc., PerkinElmer, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Techne, Diagenode Diagnostics, Fluidigm Corporation, NanoString Technologies, IonPath Inc., Rebus Biosystems, Millennium Science Pty Ltd, Bruker, Ultivue Inc., Dovetail Genomics, Vizgen Corp, Seven Bridges Genomics, and S2 Genomics, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Spatial Omics Market, By Technology Type:

Spatial Proteomics

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial Genomics



Global Spatial Omics Market, By Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Software



Global Spatial Omics Market, By Workflow:

Sample Preparation

Instrumental Analysis

Data Analysis



Global Spatial Omics Market, By Sample Type:

FFPE

Fresh Frozen

Global Spatial Omics Market, By End User:

Academics & Translational Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Global Spatial Omics Market, By Region:

North America By Country U.S. Canada

Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



