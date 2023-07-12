Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Dr. Adrienne Graves to join Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the appointment of Adrienne L. Graves, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.



A visual scientist by training and a global industry leader in ophthalmology, Dr. Graves brings extensive experience to her role. As the former CEO of Santen Inc., the US subsidiary of a 130-year-old Japanese pharmaceutical company, she successfully established a strong global presence, bringing multiple ophthalmic products through development to approval and commercialization and leading global teams through successful acquisitions and partnerships.

“Dr. Graves is a recognized and respected leader in ophthalmology with a proven track record of leading global teams at vision companies, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team,” said Antony Mattessich, President and CEO, Ocular Therapeutix. “We look forward to benefitting from her insights and expertise as we continue to drive the company’s growth and move our pipeline forward.”

At Santen, Dr. Graves served as Sr. VP of Worldwide Clinical Development (US, Europe, and Japan) for seven years and subsequently as CEO for eight years. Prior to Santen, she spent 9 years at Alcon, joining as Senior Scientist to establish Alcon’s first Retinal Electrophysiology Laboratory. She progressed through roles of increasing responsibility in research and development, including directing clinical development in multiple therapeutic areas and serving as Director of International Ophthalmology.

Dr. Graves currently serves as a director on the boards of Greenbrook TMS Inc.; Qlaris Bio, Inc.; Nicox S.A.; NVasc, Inc.; Surface Ophthalmics, Inc.; and Opus Genetics, Inc. She previously served as Chairman of the Board of IVERIC bio, Inc. and held board positions at TherOptix, Inc.; Encore Vision, Inc.; Envisia Therapeutics, Inc.; Oxurion NV; TearLab Corporation (now Trukera Medical); Aerpio Therapeutics, Inc.; and Akorn, Inc.

She serves on the Foundation Boards of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Foundation, Glaucoma Research Foundation, American Academy of Ophthalmology Foundation (Emeritus), Retina Global, Himalayan Cataract Project, Foundation Fighting Blindness (FFB) and the RD (Retinal Degeneration) Fund. Dr. Graves also co-founded Glaucoma 360 and OWL (Ophthalmic World Leaders, formerly Ophthalmic Women Leaders).

Dr. Graves received an A.B. with Honors in Psychology from Brown University, a Ph.D. in Psychobiology from the University of Michigan, and she completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship in Visual Neuroscience at the University of Paris. She is a Visionary Innovation Mentor at the Ophthalmic Innovation Program at Stanford University.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets include: OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy; OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials.

