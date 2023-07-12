Nancy Zuccarelli joins Sodexo Canada as SVP Sales

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo Canada, is pleased to announce Nancy Zuccarelli has joined the Canadian leadership team as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales.

Nancy is an accomplished team builder with a proven track record for developing and implementing strategies that deliver business and financial results. She brings 20+ years of experience in food service and facilities management sectors with a strong focus on financial analysis, business growth, and building a culture of excellence.

“Having Nancy on our leadership team is a huge win. She brings a fresh perspective, innovative ideas and a deep understanding of our industry,” said Johanne Bélanger, CEO, Sodexo Canada. “Nancy’s leadership and passion for creating win / win solutions with all stakeholders will help drive our company to new heights.”

With responsibility for overseeing all aspects of Sodexo Canada’s sales operations, strategy and nurturing client relationships, Nancy is also focused on fostering a thriving workplace and a consistent culture of accountability.

“This is a pivotal time in our industry with so many opportunities,” said Zuccarelli. “It’s an honour to join this dynamic team and contribute to our business growth. I look forward to supporting the sales team to continue delivering exceptional service and further strengthen our industry leadership position.”

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures – Sodexo Canada

7000 employees

Recipient of Canada's Greenest Employer Awards 2023

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy) for scope 2 emissions in 2021

Recipient of Canada's Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

Global Ecovadis Platinum Rating 2020

1 million consumers served daily

To learn more about our sustainability values, practices and partnerships visit sodexo.ca .

