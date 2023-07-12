3DX Industries Completes Navy Order, Submits Proposals to Marine Industry Leaders

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a global manufacturing company specializing in 3D Metal printing, is excited to announce its pursuit of manufacturing partnerships with industry leading marine companies, following the success of its ability to manufacture US Navy classified parts.

3DX, an industry 4.0 precision manufacturing company, proudly announces the successful completion of turnbuckles and similar parts manufactured for US Navy vessels. Building on this achievement 3DX Industries is actively seeking exclusive manufacturing partnerships with prominent leaders in the marine industry.

The completion of the turnbuckles and other parts for the US Navy marks a significant milestone for 3DX Industries showcasing their precision engineering and innovative manufacturing capabilities.

"We are thrilled to continue to maintain this relationship with the US Navy and we are eager to pursue manufacturing partnerships with world class marine companies and shipbuilders worldwide," said Roger Janssen, CEO of 3DX Industries. "Our commitment to excellence and innovation positions us to be the perfect partners for these companies that can utilize our manufacturing services.”

The company is now in the process of submitting manufacturing proposals to MarineMax (HZO), Brunswick Corporation (BC), MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT), All American Marine, Vision Marine Technologies, BRP Inc. (DOOO), Groupe Beneteau (BEN), Hanse Yachts AG, and Corvus Energy.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. The company is committed to pioneering innovative solutions and driving advancements in the manufacturing industry. Through strategic partnerships, extensive research and development, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, 3DX Industries is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

