Dr. David B. Nash and Healthmap Solutions Team Up to Improve Kidney Health

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David B. Nash, MD, MBA, widely considered as the pioneer of population health management, is teaming up with kidney population health management company Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap) in a Senior Advisor capacity. Dr. Nash will focus on strategy and program innovations for Healthmap’s national kidney health management program to benefit health plans, healthcare providers, and kidney patients.



“We are excited to have a visionary of David Nash’s caliber supporting the Healthmap team,” said Healthmap CEO Eric Reimer. “Dr. Nash will help us take our value-based kidney population health management solution to the next level to improve clinical outcomes and the patient experience while lowering total medical costs for health plans, health systems, ACOs, and provider groups.”

The Founding Dean Emeritus of the Jefferson College of Population Health, Dr. Nash remains on the full-time faculty as the Dr. Raymond C. and Doris N. Grandon Professor of Health Policy. A board-certified internist, Dr. Nash is internationally known for his work in public accountability for outcomes, physician leadership development, and quality-of-care improvement.

“Throughout my career, I have advocated for the potential of population health,” Dr. Nash said. “When the right set of variables are in place – clinical, operational, technological, and financial – population management can greatly improve the performance of the health system and the lives of individual patients. Healthmap brings these elements together in a platform that provides data, actionable clinical insights for unexplained clinical variations, and provider collaboration across the healthcare system.”

Dr. Nash has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and edited 25 books. He is currently Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Medical Quality and Population Health Management. He received his BA in Economics from Vassar College, his MD from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, and his MBA in Health Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Nash to the Healthmap team,” said Mr. Reimer. “David was talking about population health long before it was called population health, and today he has a keen understanding of where medicine, technology, and economics converge.”

ABOUT HEALTHMAP SOLUTIONS

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA-accredited kidney population health management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations, and provider groups seeking a value-based solution to improve the lives of Americans living with chronic kidney disease. Using its advanced predictive analytics technology and clinical expertise, Healthmap provides early kidney disease identification and recommends clinically proven interventions to delay or slow disease progression. Healthmap Care Navigation teams work with patients and the full spectrum of providers to deliver personalized whole-person care. This approach improves clinical outcomes as well as patient experience while lowering total medical costs for health plans and provider groups.