Qlik Names Casey George as Executive Vice President of Global Sales

Will Lead Qlik and Talend’s Sales and Partner Organizations in Driving Increased SaaS Revenue and Adoption of Market’s Best-in-Class Data and Analytics Solutions

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today named Casey George as its new Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Casey will lead Qlik’s go-to-market alignment to build new customer relationships and deepen strategic partnerships with technology leaders, system integrators and value-added resellers.







“Casey knows what it takes to unify and grow global sales and partner organizations and has a strong track record of consistently creating value for customers and partners,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “From our first interactions during the acquisition of Talend, Casey showed he has the right mix of experience and drive to help Qlik achieve our goals, and I’m thrilled to have him leading our global sales and partner efforts.”

Casey brings over 20 years of experience scaling SaaS companies and a proven track record of earning customer loyalty and accelerating growth, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer for Talend®. Prior to Talend, Casey was the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Verint, a global leader in customer engagement, and also spent over 20 years at IBM in multiple executive roles.

“When Qlik and Talend came together, we created a truly unique best-in-class set of data integration, data quality and analytics solutions that has the opportunity to redefine the industry,” said Casey George, EVP, Global Sales at Qlik. “There has never been a more exciting time to be in the data and analytics space, and I look forward to driving and expanding our leadership with our dynamic global sales organization and incredible partner ecosystem.”

About Qlik and Talend

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik’s solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

© 2023 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Media Contact: Derek Lyons

derek.lyons@qlik.com

617-658-5310

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5acca53-56f6-4c53-9b1f-35d2ad875ac7