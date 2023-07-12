HOPE GREEN REVOLUTION TAKES OFF IN NIGERIA
... GREENS HOSPITALITY SECTOR FOR A GREENER, NEW IMO STATE
GREENING IMO STATE IS NOW AND URGENT BECAUSE CLIMATE CHANGE IS NOT WAITING FOR ANYONE”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Imo State Hope Green Revolution has taken off with the GREENING OF THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY in Owerri, the state capital.
— Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State recently approved Holistic Green Strategies for the state, and officially flagged off the Hope Green Revolution in line with the commitment of his administration for a Greener and New Imo State.
The HOPE GREEN REVOLUTION is geared towards supporting the state’s transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy - BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE GREEN ECONOMY IN IMO STATE.
The Paris Agreement on Climate Change is a historic turning point and a defining moment for engaging the organized private sector after decades of international negotiations. The HOPE GREEN REVOLUTION is set to unbundle the secret of action enforcing policies and investments opportunities resulting from the Paris Agreement, which is programmed to reshape our national economies, low carbon development pathways of decarbonisation of our production and consumption economy, and value chains for companies across the nation, in harmony with our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
In a statement from GREENPLINTH AFRICA, on behalf of NUMERIX DEVELOPMENT LIMITED, Carbon Credits, Carbon Finance and Carbon Emissions Reduction Joint Venture Partners to the Imo State Government, Imo State remains the first and only Subnational to wholly go green in Africa, and according to the Governor, “GREENING IMO STATE IS NOW AND URGENT BECAUSE CLIMATE CHANGE IS NOT WAITING FOR ANYONE’’.
Tagged HOPE GREEN REVOLUTION 2.0, NUMERIX DEVELOPMENT has concluded a 4-day Carbon Credits Finance Stakeholders’ seminar on the benefits of CARBON FUNDS for sustainable businesses in Imo state, covering Hospitality, Banking, MSMEs, Education and Oil & Gas sectors. The well packaged event had in attendance, the Honourable Commissioner for Environment, Barrister Major Emenike (Host Commissioner); Honourable Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Professor Eugene Opara; Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Barrister Jerry Egemba; Honourable Commissioner for Education, Professor Johncliff Nwadike; Special Adviser to the Governor on Education Intervention Programs, Honourable Esther Ukachukwu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Dr. John Ogacheko; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Mr. Theodore Nwokonkwo. Also, in attendance were major players from the hospitality, banking, Education, MSMEs and Oil & Gas sectors.
The Honourable Commissioner, Imo State Ministry of Environment, the host ministry, Barrister Major Emenike encouraged stakeholders to partner with the Imo State Government through the Hope Green Revolution, to achieve the state’s transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy, while at the same time benefiting from carbon credits and green investments.
The Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Professor Eugene Opara expressed concern on the nagging issue of gas flaring and its implications for the host communities. He promised to hold a meeting with the Oil and Gas companies operating in Imo State, to educate and officially inform them of the ministry’s collaboration with the Hope Green Revolution, including the attendant benefits.
For the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Johncliff Nwadike, “CLIMATE CHANGE EDUCATION IS THE ANSWER. Climate Change Education in schools is key to understanding and addressing the climate crisis, not only in Nigeria, but globally – IMO STATE AND IMOLITES ARE CLIMATE EDUCATION COMPLIANT”.
Speaking likewise, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education Intervention Programs, Honourable Esther Ukachukwu, “Education is crucial in addressing the climate crisis in Africa. Climate Change Education in our primary and secondary schools is important in ensuring we are catching the children young, as well as helping to address the impacts of climate change. This will not only empower our young children with the skills and knowledge required, but it will equip them with the attitudes needed to act as change agents – OUR GOAL IS TO ENSURE THAT CHILDREN FROM IMO STATE BECOMES THE FIRST SET OF CHILDREN TO EARN CARBON CREDITS IN AFRICA”.
On his part, the Commissioner for Tourism, Barrister Jerry Egemba submitted that “GOING GREEN AND REDUCING CARBON EMISSIONS WILL MAKE THE EARTH SAFER FOR MANKIND, ELONGATE LIVES AND SAVE RESOURCES FOR THE PEOPLE”. Barrister Egemba declared that all facilities and establishments operating in the tourism and hospitality sector in Imo state are to immediately adopt climate-friendly practices.
He gave further indication that his Ministry would take measures to ensure that all operators in tourism and hospitality sector in the state ended the use of high intensity incandescent bulbs in favour of light emitting diodes – LEDs, as one of the means towards energy efficiency.
Full Moon Hotels, the pioneer tourism facility to benefit from the Hope Green Revolution Project informed the Commissioner for Tourism that the green transition would save operating costs for the hotel.
It is noteworthy that Full Moon Hotels, Owerri has taken the bold step towards a greener future by pioneering Africa's First Green Zero Waste Hotel, with a commitment to providing exceptional carbon-neutral hospitality services in Imo State.
Speaking on the hotel’s Initiative, the Chairman/CEO of Full Moon Hotels, Mr. Chike Okoroafor, affirmed that the heart of the hotel's sustainable operation lies in its use of Innovative Green Net-Zero Emissions Technologies. By reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, the hotel significantly minimizes its carbon footprint and contributes to mitigating climate change.
With over 2,500 HOTELS in Owerri, the Tourism Commissioner is determined to ensure the complete greening of the hospitality and tourism sector in Imo State.
He revealed that the stretch of Nwaorie Riverbank in the state capital would also be developed into an ecotourism hub with a 9-HOLE GOLF COURSE, a PLEASURE PARK, and FRUIT TREES planted along the entire length of the almost 5km course of the river, among others.
The Ministry of Tourism commended the vision of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to make Imo safe for the people and save costs of operations for businesses – reduce carbon emission and ensure more efficient use of energy in the state, among other benefits.
HOPE GREEN REVOLUTION – The First Subnational Initiative in Africa – Will wipe off the FOUNDATION of POVERTY, which is HUNGER, by GREENING the STOMACH of IMOLITES, GREEN their POCKETS and GREEN the ENVIRONMENT for SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT – with opportunities of EARNING CARBON CREDITS.
MR J. U. PASSION
GreenplinthAfrica LTD
gpa@greenplinthafrica.com
