An e bike can now power itself

It is now possible to power an e bike by a wheel charger system.
An e bike with no limits on distance is the ultimate goal. It could even change society and life as we know it.”JAVEA, VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, SPAIN, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- E-bikes, have a fairly limited mileage before having to recharge the battery.
As legal e-bicycles have a 250 or 300 Watt motor, powering the motor via a battery, for a long ride has been a challenge.
An inventor in Spain has set about finding a way to have a charging unit on one of the wheels, so that when the bike is ridden electrical energy is generated. Bikes have had dynamos fitted, for the best part of a century, but they are nowhere near efficient enough to charge the bikes battery.
A well-established company in the USA, Bakcou bikes https://bakcou.com/ has offered to make a prototype of this new invention, and will be producing a production ready prototype, under a Non-Disclosure Agreement signed with Graham Smith the inventor of the charging unit.
The experience of Bakcou in the bicycle market will help to show what all the research has indicated: namely, if this system can be proved to fully charge the batteries while you are riding, so you can have limitless miles, with no mains electricity battery charging required.
The charging unit invented by Graham can produce 450 Watts and other versions up to 600 Watts, far in excess of the 250 to 300 Watts used by the bike’s drive motor. Graham has already been contacted by a number of EU based manufacturers wanting more information about his charging system. And has set up Volton.it as a company to sell the units.
