Manchin Announces $224K for Biodiversity Research at Marshall University

July 11, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $224,476 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for a biodiversity research project at Marshall University. The project will examine species of songbirds in Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines to inform the application of conservation legislation and wildlife management plans around the world.

“Marshall University continues to make our state and country proud with important research projects,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with this biodiversity research initiative, which will improve our understanding of conservation strategies and wildlife management plans. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster research opportunities across the Mountain State.”

