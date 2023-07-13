Feed Premix Market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% forecast 2031 | De Heus Voeders B.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V

An increasing population is a crucial element driving food consumption, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the feed premix market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global feed premix market generated $5.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Meat production and consumption have increased rapidly over the years due to the increased disposable income of consumers and the health benefits offered by meat. In addition, meat is a rich source of proteins, important vitamins, and various other nutrients, such as iron, zinc, B12, and B6. It has been observed that meat consumption in developing economies is higher than the developed regions. The economic growth, changes in lifestyle, population growth, and other structural changes are driving the livestock revolution, hence supplementing the overall growth of the feed premix market.

However, government intervention in the usage of feed premix in every country is expected to restrain the market growth. The premix types used in animal feed are banned in some countries. As a result, the feed manufacturers carry out formula adjustments and make changes in feed processing, which is a time-consuming process. Thus, the implementation of stringent regulations hampers the market growth. Moreover, fluctuations in raw material prices are also expected to limit market growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The feed premix market is segmented into livestock, type, form, and region. Depending on livestock the market is divided into swine, ruminants, poultry, aquatic animals, and others. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antibiotics. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for more than 35% share of the total revenue in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The report focuses on the feed premix market growth prospects, restraints, and Feed Premix Market Opportunity. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as the competitive intensity of competitors, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of substitutes, the threat of new entrants, and the bargaining power of buyers of the feed premix market.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The players operating in the global feed premix market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Feed Premix Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the Feed Premix Market Analysis are, DSM, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., InVivo Group, Jubilant Life Sciences, Koninklijke Coöperatie Agrifirm U.A., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Agrofeed, and Novus international.

