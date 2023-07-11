Government Provides $1 Million In Capital Funding to YWCA Saskatoon for Second Stage Housing

CANADA, July 11 - Released on July 11, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $1 million in capital funding to YWCA Saskatoon to support second stage housing units for women and their children fleeing interpersonal violence and abuse.



“This funding is in addition to the $27.5 million already committed this year by the Government of Saskatchewan, across ministries, to address interpersonal violence," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "We continue to work closely with YWCA Saskatoon, one of the largest women's shelters in Saskatchewan, which has played an important role in protecting women and children from the impacts of domestic violence and interpersonal abuse."

Second stage housing provides safe, affordable, longer-term support (generally between 18 and 24 months) for women and their children to break the cycle of violence and help them rebuild their lives. In addition, clients receive counselling, connections to education and employment and programs for their children.

“The Government of Saskatchewan knows that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and well-being of people in our province,” said Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky. “We value our partnerships and will continue working to offer services for those who may need more than a home to stay connected to housing.”

YWCA Saskatoon is a non-profit organization that provides personalized, wrap-around support services to address the complex issues that women and communities face. Women in second stage housing have access to private, furnished living spaces, much like apartments. They can also access various programming options that support them in their transition to permanent and independent living, free from violence and abuse. Clients pay rent and are responsible for their living expenses, allowing them to build confidence and independence.

“We are sincerely grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for this funding, which will directly and materially improve the lives of the women and children we serve,” said YWCA Saskatoon CEO Cara Bahr. “This funding will allow us to provide housing and support for women and children experiencing trauma, fleeing abuse and violence and experiencing homelessness. This investment will make our community and province a better place for all.”

Housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. The Government of Saskatchewan continues to support Saskatchewan residents who have difficulty obtaining or maintaining stable housing. To learn more about what services and organizations are being funded by the Government of Saskatchewan to address interpersonal violence, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

