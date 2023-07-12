InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold’s Report of Multiple Intervals of Gold at its Reliance Gold Property in Southern British Columbia, Including 35.2 gpt Gold over 1.3m from the Imperial Zone

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (OTCPink:ENDGF) (FSE:3EG) has reported multiple intervals of gold from the latest drill hole from its 2023 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia, including 35.2 gpt gold over 1.3 metres from the Imperial Zone.



With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

Drilling has now been conducted at the Diplomat, Imperial and Eagle Zones with 11 holes completed for over 3,030 metres of the ongoing 15,000 metre program, the largest drilling program to date at the Reliance Gold Property.

Today’s assay results are from diamond drill hole DDH23-066, which tested the deeper northwest extensions of the Imperial Zone on the Royal Shear. It is a 115 metre step out northwest from DDH23-065, which reported an intersection of 8.98 gpt gold over 9.3 metres on June 26, 2023, and a 60 metre step out northwest from DDH21-011, which reported 2.1 gpt gold over 24.9 metres back on December 9, 2021. Hole 66, drilled at -45 degrees, returned 3 significant intersections from the Imperial Zone.

Highlights included 17.28 gpt gold over 4.2 m including 35.2 gpt gold over 1.3 m commencing at 306.5 metres downhole depth. An additional intersection of 2.26 gpt gold over 9.7 m including 15.6 gpt gold over 0.8 m commenced at 312.5 metres. An additional intersection of 4.86 gpt gold over 2.3 m including 18.25 gpt gold over 0.4 m commenced at 384.7 metres.

Cataclastite breccia at the Reliance Property consists of brittlely deformed, structurally hosted and laterally continuous breccia consisting of coarse to fine grained fragments including: carbonate-sericite altered mafic volcanic, altered feldspar porphyry, quartz vein and silicification fragments, with the better mineralized breccia hosting disseminated brittlely deformed pyrite arsenopyrite and stibnite. There is also a later pulse of multiphase coxcomb quartz which is subjected to less intense brittle deformation that is often associated with the better mineralized intervals.

Four drill holes at the Eagle Zone and one at the Crown Target Area have been completed with assay results pending.

In addition to the Reliance Gold property, the company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

The shares are trading at $0.26. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.EnduranceGold.com , contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com .

