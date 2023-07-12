ZRG Announces Appointment of New Walking the Talk CEO

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Amanda Fajak as CEO of its culture consulting division, Walking the Talk, effective immediately. Fajak has been an integral part of the leadership of Walking the Talk for nearly a decade.



Walking the Talk founder and culture pioneer Carolyn Taylor will transition to a senior advisor role and focus on key client and keynote speaking engagements.

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG, stated: “Carolyn’s decades of experience in advising some of the largest companies in the world on culture and building one of the world’s leading culture consultancies, whose mission is to make culture do-able has set Walking the Talk up as a premiere brand the world over. She’s handing the reins to an excellent successor in Amanda Fajak, and we’re thrilled to continue offering these services to our clients.”

“In the past year, as President of our Americas business, Amanda has spearheaded our expansion in North America,” said Taylor. “I am happy to have her step into a new leadership role, serving our clients and our team.”

With over 25 years of experience in culture management and creating the workplace of the future, Fajak is recognized as a leading expert on organizational culture. Her professional journey has spanned continents, with extensive engagements across Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas, driving enterprise-wide change in a diverse range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, energy, technology, and pharmaceuticals.

“Learning from and working with Carolyn has been an amazing stage of my own career,” Fajak said. “I am excited to continue the work of Walking the Talk in the Americas and worldwide as we continue to help make culture a catalyst for our clients’ growth, helping the people and organizations we work with thrive.”

Under Fajak’s leadership and with the backing and investment of ZRG, Walking the Talk has exciting expansion plans for its range of culture transformation, leadership development and assessment and succession solutions. Leveraging 30 years of experience in culture and combining that with the latest in digital and AI solutions, they will enable clients to accelerate transformation to unlock performance and purpose in an ever changing world.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team.

Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.

Contact : John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62339cd0-d293-45ce-b68b-04d608e42627