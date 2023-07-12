Garden Affairs Announces Rock & Roll-Themed Event "Back in the Band"
On July 15th, we'll launch a completely new gaming area, a limited-edition Rock Star outfit for our character, Alice, and kick off a community event!SHANGHAI , CHINA , July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Judian Games, the creator of the popular mobile game Garden Affairs, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a new Rock & Roll-themed event called "Back in the Band." The event will go live on July 15th, 2023, at 08:00 UTC+0, taking players on a thrilling journey with everyone's favorite grumpy gardener, Alan, as his friends help make his rock star dreams come true.
In "Back in the Band," players will have the chance to experience an entirely new side of Alan as they renovate a never before seen area in the game. The event will feature unique challenges, rewarding players with tons of exclusive prizes as they progress. With the VIP Pass for this rockin' event, players can also unlock a limited edition Rock Star outfit for Alice, adding even more flair to their gaming experience.
The fun doesn’t stop there! For a chance to win a free VIP Pass, outfit, or boosters, join the community event on Facebook and Instagram July 14th-20th.
"Back in the Band" promises to be an unforgettable event for all Garden Affairs enthusiasts. Don't miss the opportunity to join Alan on his rock star adventure and make sure to download the latest update to get ready for the big day. For more information about the event, visit http://www.judiangames.com/games or follow Garden Affairs on social media.
For media inquiries or further information about Garden Affairs and "Back in the Band," please contact Madeline Hulin at madeline@gg.com.
About Garden Affairs
Garden Affairs is currently available worldwide in 13 languages on iOS from the App Store and on Android from the Google Play Store. As of now, Garden Affairs is recommended on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
Download Now: https://bit.ly/3784xti
About Judian Games
Judian Games is a leading mobile gaming company known for creating engaging and entertaining games for players around the world. With a focus on innovation and community-driven experiences, Judian Games continues to deliver top-quality gaming content that connects and inspires players from all walks of life.
Madeline Hulin
Judian Games
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram