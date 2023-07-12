Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Thermal Interface Materials Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Thermal Interface Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s thermal interface materials market forecast, the thermal interface materials market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.15 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.5% through the forecast period.
The increasing demand for electronic devices is anticipated to boost the demand for the market over the coming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest thermal interface materials market share. Major thermal interface materials market leaders include The 3M Company, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., Wakefield-Vette Inc., Indium Corporation, The Berquist Company Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., DOW Corning Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Fujipoly, DK Thermal Metal Circuit Technology Ltd., AI Technology, AIM Specialty Materials, AOS Thermal, Denka, Universal Science, Dymax Corporation.
Thermal Interface Materials Market Segments
1) By Type: Greases & Adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials, Other Types
2) By Chemistry: Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide, Other Chemistries
3) By Application: Telecom, Computer, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics, Other Applications
This type of interface materials are defined as materials made from conducting materials such as metals, silicon, and metal oxides and are applied between hard surfaces for conducting heat. This type of interface materials find their applications mainly in electronics, medical devices, and industrial machinery.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Thermal Interface Materials Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Thermal Interface Materials Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
