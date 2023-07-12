Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,890 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in 2021 and 2022 Homicide Offenses that Occurred in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to 2021 and 2022 Homicide offenses that occurred in the District.

 

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at approximately 9:04 pm, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS personnel responded to the 3300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast for the report of an overturned vehicle. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS personnel found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life and remained on the scene until transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The detectives’ investigation determined that the offense occurred in the 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast.

 

The decedent has been identified as 24 year-old Muntsier Sharfi, of Bristow, VA.

 

On Monday, April 25, 2022, at approximately 11:35 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the 5000 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a traffic accident and a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located the driver of a vehicle, an adult male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Zekariya Elmi, of Alexandria, VA.

 

On Monday, July 10, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested 22-year-old Corde Fitzhugh-Clingman, of Hyattsville, MD. He has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder while Armed- Felony Murder.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in 2021 and 2022 Homicide Offenses that Occurred in the District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more