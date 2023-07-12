Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė

CANADA, October 7 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Prime Minister Šimonytė for hosting the Summit. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue enhancing bilateral relations between Canada and Lithuania, including through Canada’s opening of a full embassy in Vilnius.

The leaders also discussed ways to support Ukraine and reiterated their commitment to NATO and the security of its eastern flank. They also reiterated their support to Ukraine’s path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

The prime ministers agreed to remain in touch.