Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First District.

 

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at approximately 9:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, inside of an establishment, in the 1100 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and then fled the scene. Armed Robbery (Gun) CCN: 23-107-938

 

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 9:05 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 600 block of Water Street, Southwest. The suspects brandished handguns and assaulted the victims. The suspects took property from the victims then fled the scene. Armed Robbery (Gun) CCN: 23-111-060

 

On Monday, July 10, 2023, 22-year-old Bernard McKinney, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.

 

Both cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

