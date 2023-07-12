Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins

CANADA, November 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The prime ministers discussed the current wildfire situation across Canada. Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Prime Minister Hipkins for New Zealand’s support to help battle the wildfires. Given New Zealand has also faced devastating climate-related disasters this year, both leaders underscored the need to work together to address the effects of climate change in both countries and around the world, and reiterated their support for the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge.

Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the importance of New Zealand as a friend and partner to Canada and as an Indo-Pacific Ally to NATO. The leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable war of aggression.

The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact and to continue to work together to advance shared interests and address common challenges in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.