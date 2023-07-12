Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas

CANADA, November 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Prime Minister Trudeau was joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Minister of National Defence Anita Anand.

The two prime ministers reiterated their commitment to continue to collaborate with Allies to address the most pressing security challenges of our time, particularly Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Prime Minister Kallas thanked Canada for its continued leadership as a Framework Nation for the enhanced Forward Presence in Latvia. They also discussed enhancing co-operation in cyber security.

The prime ministers welcomed the recent upgrading of the Canadian office in Tallinn to the status of full embassy as a symbol of the growing and warm relations between Canada and Estonia.

The two leaders also expressed their continued determination to support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s aggression and continues on its path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

The two prime ministers agreed to remain in regular contact.

