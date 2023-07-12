Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová

CANADA, November 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The two leaders underscored the centrality of NATO to Euro-Atlantic stability and welcomed continued collaboration among Allies to ensure our collective security. The Prime Minister also welcomed Slovakia’s contribution to the multinational NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Latvia.

The Prime Minister and the President underscored the enduring friendship between Canada and Slovakia, and welcomed the recent conversion of the Canadian office in Bratislava into a full embassy.

The two leaders reaffirmed their enduring commitment to supporting Ukraine as it continues to fight for freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Finally, the Prime Minister and the President discussed the importance of a positive and inclusive approach to politics, their commitment to human rights and the rule of law, and the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.