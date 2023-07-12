Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

CANADA, November 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Erdoğan discussed co-operation on shared priorities, including trade and investment, people-to-people ties, and collective security.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed Türkiye’s decision to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO. The two leaders discussed ongoing support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable invasion, and Prime Minister Trudeau thanked President Erdoğan for his leadership on the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Erdoğan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening co-operation and deepening economic ties between Canada and Türkiye as NATO Allies and bilateral partners.