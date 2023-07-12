Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,913 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda

CANADA, December 7 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for hosting the Summit and for Lithuania’s active and constructive role within the Alliance. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to Euro-Atlantic security in the face of evolving challenges, including Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine.

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to support Ukraine for as long as it takes to achieve victory. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine’s path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

The Prime Minister and the President welcomed the strengthening of bilateral relations between Canada and Lithuania, exemplified by the recent conversion of the Canadian office in Vilnius into a full embassy.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Nausėda agreed to remain in regular contact.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more