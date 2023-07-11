Update from the Division – June 2023

Talofa lava (hello) and welcome to the June update from SPTO’s Division of Sustainable Tourism!

In this Issue of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat, we feature American Samoa, the heart and cradle of Polynesia, as our country of focus. The American Samoa Visitors Bureau (ASVB) highlights their community driven initiatives as they restart tourism giving priority to the health and wellbeing of its people and visitors.

As one of the last Pacific Island countries to reopen borders (January 2023), the ASVB’s recent efforts have focused on the local community and its tourism industry in preparing for reopening. Also aligned with these efforts, the ASVB has actively capitalized on regional and international trade events to reconnect with the trade and promote the destination.

On the climate front, efforts are underway in monitoring sea level changes for tourism planning. A local NGO, Finafinau is recognised as American Samoa’s Sustainability Champion to acknowledge the NGO’s work in building awareness and capacity for the local youths and community in environmental advocacy and climate action.

Across the region, we are also sharing some stories from Vanuatu, FSM, Cook Islands, Fiji and Kiribati on their sustainability journeys. Have a look at the new roadmap from UNWTO on Tourism as a Vehicle for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as the resource of the month. Some tips and facts on sustainable tourism are also provided. Keep updated on interesting announcements and upcoming events which include funding opportunities, knowledge-sharing webinars and trainings.

What has your team at the SPTO Division of Sustainable Tourism been up to in June?

Here are some highlights and achievements:

We have successfully coordinated the SPTO Regional Consultations on Research Cooperation, Resilience, the Sustainable Tourism Standards and a training on marketing and communications. The workshop was a week-long event held in Nadi, Fiji with representatives from 16 Member Countries.

The Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standards received GSTC Recognition for its Destination Criteria and a workshop to finalise the Communications Action Plan was held during the recent regional consultations.

The development of the Pacific Cultural and Heritage Tourism Guidelines and the Sustainable Tourism Assessment of Pacific World Heritage Sites has commenced following TRC Tourism facilitating this work with SPTO.

Our small team took the time to reflect on Quarter 2 and plan for Quarter 3 during our Division Planning meeting which was held on 30 th A good way to recharge for another eventful quarter ahead.

A good way to recharge for another eventful quarter ahead. The Draft Kioa Island Community Tourism has been validated by the community and is now nearing completion for the official launch in August.

The procurement process for the specialist to conduct the Preliminary Feasibility Study for the Fiji Geopark in at final stage with work to commence in the before mid-July.

If you would like to access our next e-newsletter, you can sign up here and receive latest updates from the region in sustainable tourism. For our next issue, we will be featuring the Kingdom of Tonga as our country of focus.

Should you have any queries or want your sustainable tourism story featured in the next issue, feel free to contact us at sustainable@spto.org.

Fa’afetai lava (Thank you)