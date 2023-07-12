Pacific Tourism Organisation Showcases Commitment to Culture and Sustainability at Council Meetings

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) reaffirmed its dedication to cultural preservation and sustainable tourism during its participation in two influential gatherings: the 37th Meeting of the Council of Pacific Arts & Culture (CPAC) and the 6th Meeting of the Pacific Ministers for Culture (CMM) held in Noumea, New Caledonia.

The Pacific Ministers for Culture meeting also endorsed the first 5-year implementation plan and the resource mobilization plan for the Pacific Regional Culture Strategy 2022 – 2032 (PRCS).

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker highlighted the value of these events as platforms to advocate for and showcase SPTO’s Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework Goal 3- Visible and Valued Culture, which focuses on promoting and amplifying the region’s culture and heritage through tourism. And emphasizing the importance of sustainability and responsibility within the tourism sector, as well as increasing awareness of SPTO among the CPAC, CMM, and Tourism Stakeholders in Noumea.

“We received positive feedback from the ministers meeting and CPAC on our presentation, successfully profiling SPTO at both meetings. This was also an opportunity for collaboration among CROP agencies, particularly with the Secretariat of the Pacific, Forum Secretariat, University of the South Pacific (USP) and SPTO, in developing and promoting culture in their strategies and work plans. SPTO also acknowledges the support from NZ Maori Tourism in enabling my attendance at these meetings and the New Zealand Government’s support on the Digital Transformation project,” Mr Cocker stated.

Pacific Tourism Organisation’s CEO, Christopher Cocker with New Caledonia Congress President, Mr. Roch Wamytan and Ms. Malia Kialiki Lagikula (President of the Commission for Women’s Affairs, Handicrafts, and Culture of the Territorial Assembly)

Additionally, Mr. Cocker shared that the CPAC and Culture Ministers meetings concluded with updates on the preparations for the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture to be held in Hawaii in 2024, as well as preparations by New Caledonia for FESTPAC 2028.

“The meetings also provided an opportunity for SPTO to meet and establish relationships with key contacts from Culture, including CPAC members, Culture Ministers from the Cook Islands, Fiji, Tuvalu, and Kiribati. Furthermore, SPTO would like to acknowledge and express gratitude to New Caledonia for providing the opportunity to attend the local Mandarin festival in Canala, which offered delegates a unique experience of grassroots culture,” added Mr. Cocker.