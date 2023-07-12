Pacific Tourism Organisation Launches Digital Champions Training Program in Timor Leste

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has initiated the Pacific Digital Champions training program in Timor Leste this week. This training program is a vital part of the Digital Transformation Project (Phase 2), funded by the New Zealand government.

Aligned with the SPTO Digital Strategy– the Pacific Digital Champions training focuses on enhancing capabilities and fostering connections. As the first pillar of the Digital Strategy framework, this program emphasizes skill development, training, education, and knowledge sharing. By investing in this long-term capability-building initiative, SPTO, and its members are poised to play a central role in the region’s digital transformation journey.

Applauding the efforts of SPTO and the trainers involved, Timor Leste Tourism Ministry National Director Luis Doutel commended the relevance of the workshop to the needs of the ministry’s staff. He noted that the training significantly contributed to their skill development and knowledge enhancement.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Carmen Borges, a member of the Timor Leste private sector and Manny Timor Tour Guides. Mr Borges emphasized that the training broadened their understanding of leveraging digital transformation in the tourism sector. She highlighted the importance of creating compelling content to attract more views and ratings.

“We have gained invaluable insights from this training, particularly in crafting impactful headings, relevant opening sentences, and updating information for future use. Furthermore, it has opened doors for us to become proficient content creators in the realm of digital transformation. We are continuously seeking improvements for the betterment of tourism,” shared Borges.

Acknowledging the positive feedback from the Timor Leste training, Christopher Cocker, CEO of SPTO, underscored the organization’s recognition of the crucial role that digital skills, knowledge, and experience play in the NZMFAT project Phase 2 and the overall implementation of the Digital Strategy. To facilitate the digital transformation training in Timor Leste was digital trainer Russell Easter, an esteemed digital marketing and training expert.

“Digital technologies empower the tourism sector to effectively market their destinations on an international scale. The NZMFAT project acknowledges the paramount importance of digital transformation, especially in the context of post-pandemic recovery,” stated Mr. Cocker.