Global Digital Pathology Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital pathology market research. As per TBRC’s digital pathology market forecast, the digital pathology market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.65 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.7% through the forecast period.

The increased prevalence of cancer contributed to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest digital pathology market share. Major players in the market include Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3D-Histech Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Visiopharm A/S, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Corista, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Huron Digital Pathology.

Digital Pathology Market Segments

1) By Product: Scanners, Software, Communication Systems, Storage Systems

2) By Type: Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Reference Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes

4) By Application: Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Training & Education

This type of pathology is the process of use of digital imaging for pathology procedures. This type of pathology equipment converts glass slides into high-resolution digital images by utilizing slide scanner hardware, software, and services. These images can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer or mobile screen.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Digital Pathology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Pathology Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

