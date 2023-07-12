Global Digital Pathology Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital pathology market research. As per TBRC’s digital pathology market forecast, the digital pathology market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.65 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.7% through the forecast period.
The increased prevalence of cancer contributed to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest digital pathology market share. Major players in the market include Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3D-Histech Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Visiopharm A/S, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Corista, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Huron Digital Pathology.
Digital Pathology Market Segments
1) By Product: Scanners, Software, Communication Systems, Storage Systems
2) By Type: Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology
3) By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Reference Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes
4) By Application: Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Training & Education
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4107&type=smp
This type of pathology is the process of use of digital imaging for pathology procedures. This type of pathology equipment converts glass slides into high-resolution digital images by utilizing slide scanner hardware, software, and services. These images can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer or mobile screen.
Read More On The Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-pathology-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Digital Pathology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Pathology Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report
Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-equipment-and-supplies-global-market-report
Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business