Premier’s statement on the appointment of interim Assembly of First Nations national chief

CANADA, July 11 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs regarding Joanna Bernard’s appointment as the interim Assembly of First Nations national chief:

On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I congratulate Joanna Bernard from Madawaska First Nation for her appointment as the interim national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

We are proud to see a New Brunswicker named to this important national position.

Interim National Chief Bernard brings a solid foundation of experience and expertise to her new role, and we wish her much success.

11-07-23