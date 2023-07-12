Global Shavers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Shavers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Shavers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the shavers market analysis. As per TBRC’s shavers market forecast, the shavers market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.96 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7% through the forecast period.
The increasing preference for grooming products significantly contributed to the shaver’s market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest shavers market share. Major players in the shavers market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Procter & Gamble Company, Panasonic Corporation, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Conair Corporation, Super-Max Limited, BIC Corporate, Havells India Limited, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Edge well Personal Care.
Shavers Market Segments
1) By Product: Electric Shavers, Non-electric Shavers
2) By Demographics: Men, Women
3) By Sales Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channels
This type of grooming equipment refers to personal grooming tools, designed to give the best balance between a close and gentle shave in which the blades have to come in contact with the skin one way or another helping cut the stubble in the nooks and crannies of the face. This type of grooming equipment is durable, long-lasting, and provides a quality shave.
