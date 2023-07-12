Global Hardwood Flooring Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Hardwood Flooring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hardwood Flooring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hardwood flooring market forecast, the hardwood flooring market size is predicted to reach a value of $62.09 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global hardwood flooring industry is due to the rapid inclination toward aesthetically appealing and sophisticated interiors by residential and commercial building customers. North America region is expected to hold the largest hardwood flooring market share. Major hardwood flooring market companies include AHF Products, Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, BerryAlloc, Bruce Evans Flooring.

Hardwood Flooring Market Segments

●By Product Type: Solid Wood, Engineered Wood

●By Design Outlook: Plank, Strip, Parquet, Other Designs

●By Raw Material: Red Oak, White Oak, Maple, Other Raw Materials

●By Distribution Channel: Offline Stores, Online Stores

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hardwood flooring refers to any timber-based product, whether functional or aesthetically pleasing, made with hardwood to provide strength and shear strength to the surface. Hardwood flooring is highly attractive, low-cost, and offers a premium finish over the other flooring materials.

