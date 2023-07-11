Mayor Wu announces $7.35 million in Cultural Investment Grants awarded to 11 grantee partners

This multi-year transformative investment funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) supports arts and cultural organizations in reimagining a more creative and equitable City

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture, in collaboration with the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, today announced that 11 arts and cultural grantees are receiving funding totaling $7,350,000 as part of the City’s new Cultural Investment Grant program. This program, supported by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, represents the largest ever municipal investment into Boston’s cultural community, and will help support these organizations with a clear vision for a creative, equitable and more just City in scaling and strengthening their programing across the City.

“Supporting these organizations through the Cultural Investment Grant program not only allows us to expand accessibility and equity in the arts sector, but also helps us make progress on so many other important needs—equity and wealth-building, housing stability and community-building, and supporting health and well-being in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

The funding will build capacity for arts and cultural organizations working in partnership with communities in Boston, uplift Boston’s cultural sector, and reinforce equitable access to arts and culture by supporting communities of color in Boston who have been most impacted by long standing systemic inequities and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“The City of Boston is honored to partner with these organizations to make transformative investments across the city, and imagine a better future for all Bostonians through the arts and creativity,” said Chief of Arts & Culture Kara Elliott-Ortega. “This process has also made the most of our federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, allowing us to explore new, innovative methods of grantmaking that will inform how we can best support Boston’s arts community.”

The eleven grantee partners are:

As part of this grant process, the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture piloted a Cultural Advisory Team, which was a cohort of diverse stakeholders who played an integral role in the application and decision-making process, including conducting applicant interviews, supporting organizations with the completion of their applications and organizational profiles, and contributing to final funding decisions.

“The Cultural Investment Grant is a pivotal opportunity and a new beginning for the City of Boston, its residents, working artists and organizations to unapologetically stand together, collaborate, connect, and amplify our talents, values, narratives and possibilities for the entire Arts & Culture ecosystem,” said Catherine T. Morris, Founder and Artistic Director of BAMS Fest. “For BAMS Fest to be considered and granted this award, among the other organizations, signals a widening of doors for opportunity, job creation, spatial justice, economic empowerment and holistic convening on city and statewide levels. We no longer have to fear, cry or contemplate whether Arts & Culture should be a practiced norm. We now have the chance to mobilize, organize and hold ourselves and others accountable to ensure that our neighborhoods, cultural spaces, ideas and values are truly upheld and supported.”

“This Cultural Investment Grant will mean significant investment in our work to elevate Afro-Latin arts and culture in the Latin Quarter,” said Celina Miranda, Executive Director of Hyde Square Task Force. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the City of Boston and honored to be among the fantastic group of organizations receiving support.”

“MASSCreative, arts advocates, and members applaud Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council for this historic investment into the infrastructure of Boston's creative economy," said Emily Ruddock, Executive Director of MASSCreative. "We know that arts, culture and creativity are an economic driver for Boston and this funding will ensure that these communal benefits are guaranteed for every resident in every neighborhood. This is the result of leaders in City Hall collaborating with residents and cultural advocates in Boston to build a stronger and more inclusive creative sector.”

Distributed over three and a half years, the grants will provide investments in the cultural sector that will give these organizations a path to thrive and sustain in Boston, create long term opportunities for all of Boston’s communities to have access to the arts, and strengthen the local arts ecosystem with new and unprecedented investments. The City of Boston also awarded $10,000 each to Company One Theatre, Boston Children’s Chorus, and The Guild for making it to the final round of the review process.

To learn more about the Cultural Investment Grant and the grantee partners, visit https://boston.gov/culturalinvestmentgrant.