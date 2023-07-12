Global Smart Robots Market Is Projected To Grow At A 26% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Smart Robots Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart robots market analysis. As per TBRC’s smart robots market forecast, the smart robots market size is predicted to reach a value of $35.14 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 26.3% through the forecast period.

Smart robots are now used in various applications including agriculture and this is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major smart robots market leaders include iRobot, SoftBank Robotics Group, ABB, KUKA, FANUC, Hanson Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics, Universal Robots, DeLaval, Intuitive Surgical, Aethon, Samsung Electronics, GeckoSystems, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., GreyOrange pte Ltd., Kongsberg Maritime, ECA GROUP, Neato robotics, Bluefin Robotics.

Smart Robots Market Segments

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Product: Professional Service Robots, Personal Service Robots, Collaborative Robots

3) By End-User: Industrial, Residential, Commercial

4) By Application: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Defense, Energy and Utility, Other Applications

This type of robot is a computerized reasoning (AI) device that is capable of observing its environment and context and producing its skills in the light of the comprehensive learning process. Smart robots are used for research, manufacturing and even human applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart Robots Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

